RS21 Announces Promotion of Dr. Kaitlyn Webster to Chief Solutions Architect

Accomplished Data Analytics Expert Joins Executive Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaitlyn Webster, PhD, an accomplished leader and data analyst, has been promoted to Chief Solutions Architect at RS21. Dr. Webster has been integral to RS21's leadership team, previously serving as the Director of Data Analytics where she primarily focused on supporting federal government agencies in their efforts to improve national resilience and safeguard critical functions. In her new position as Chief Solutions Architect, Dr. Webster will collaborate closely with RS21's division directors, technical staff and business development teams to drive innovation and excellence in the company's solutions and services.

"Since joining RS21 in 2021, Dr. Webster has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication across RS21's portfolio," said Charles Rath, RS21 president and CEO. "She has expanded our work with the Department of Homeland Security to address complex challenges in resilience and disaster preparedness, and she has stewarded global projects like the FP2030 data dashboard which supports an international network dedicated to family planning and advancing global health."

As an award-winning data science company dedicated to developing resilient solutions for the 21st century, the appointment of a Chief Solutions Architect marks a significant step in advancing RS21's mission. This central role will drive the creation of innovative solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges organizations and communities face today.

"I am beyond excited to take on this new challenge with RS21's talented team, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data and technology," said Dr. Webster. "I've spent the last three and a half years learning all sides of RS21's business from the ground up, and I have consistently been inspired by the important mission-driven work we do. I am looking forward to applying that knowledge to solution more broadly for our clients in this new role."

Dr. Webster holds a Ph.D. in political science from Duke University with specialties in quantitative methodology and security, peace and conflict. Her work has been published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the American Political Science Review, International Organization, International Studies Quarterly, and the Center for Disease Control's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). She also received the Stuart A. Bremer Award from the Peace Science Society.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and maximize productivity using our comprehensive suite of mature technologies and methodologies that focus on human-centered AI and data analytics. By seamlessly integrating data and harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, we can reveal actionable insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

