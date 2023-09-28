RS21 Names Jamie Ter Beest as New Chief Technology Officer

Prominent Tech Leader Ready to Steer Customer-Centric Innovations and Propel Organizational Expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21, a leading data science company, has announced Jamie Ter Beest as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ter Beest has more than 23 years of experience as a technology leader dedicated to people, business development and innovating unique technical solutions to address significant global needs.

"Joining RS21, at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence and big data to tackle some of society's most critical challenges, is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to work alongside our skilled team to push the boundaries of innovation in data technologies and enrich our customers' experiences," said Ter Beest.

With a wide-ranging technical background, Ter Beest has led project delivery and technology research with topics including applied artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), natural language processing with large language models, cybersecurity, wireless engineering, mixed reality, command and control, sensor fusion and force protection technologies.

"Jamie's proven expertise and leadership in AI/ML solutions and advanced technologies is set to steer RS21 into uncharted territories," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "His deep experience in innovation and implementation, especially in the federal government and defense space, opens up a realm of possibilities, expanding our reach and deepening our ability to provide customers with actionable, data-driven insights and cutting-edge capabilities."

Earlier this year, RS21 announced the appointment of two new executive leaders and a $3 million investment from Thayer Ventures. Naming Ter Beest as its chief technology officer is another significant step in the company's growth journey. This continued national expansion is focused on increasing the pipeline of its data analytics service industry and capitalizing on its ability to evolve its most promising technologies into products.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity using MOTHR, our human-centered, artificial intelligence engine that allows users to seamlessly integrate data and reveal insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

