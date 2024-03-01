RS21 Wins IT Professional Services Contract to Drive Innovation Across New Mexico

Data science company brings comprehensive tech expertise and cutting-edge solutions to propel state and local initiatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21, a local data science company headquartered in downtown Albuquerque, has been awarded an Information Technology (IT) Professional Services contract with the State of New Mexico. This is the second time RS21 has held the four-year contract, which provides a streamlined procurement method for state agencies, local governments and public institutions, including schools and universities, to acquire cost-effective services through competitive, transparent purchases.

"RS21 is a long-time partner and leading provider of technology services, technical staffing and full-spectrum data capabilities in New Mexico," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "We are thrilled to continue our work in our home state, empowering New Mexico's leaders to leverage digital solutions and drive significant changes in education, job creation, childhood wellbeing, community safety, resource optimization and other key areas that contribute to prosperity now and in the future."

RS21 collaborates with state and local government agencies—like the Department of Workforce Solutions, the New Mexico Broadband Program and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department—to support diverse projects. These efforts include modernizing technology and data systems, delivering data insights for better reporting and decision-making and bridging talent gaps with Integrated Technical Staffing.

"There are so many innovative, data-driven initiatives being developed and put into practice across the state," said Annemarie Henton, RS21 Director of State and Local Services. "It's exciting to work with local leaders who have the vision and know-how to generate better outcomes for everyone in New Mexico."

Henton leads partnerships between RS21 and state and local entities. Her focus is on helping partners unlock new capabilities—including improved data management, advanced analytics, automations, and digital strategies—to accelerate their critical initiatives.

"We help partners achieve better, faster results by overcoming challenges posed by legacy systems and data silos, as well as filling workforce constraints and skills gaps with our Integrated Technical Staffing," explained Henton. "RS21 provides specialized talent and a high-tech workforce that has the expertise and experience required for executing successful IT and data projects. We help our partners update old infrastructures, harness the power of data and integrate systems to connect their people, services and resources more effectively."

Through the professional services contract, RS21 offers application development, IT project management, planning and analysis services, database management, business intelligence services, geospatial technological services and IT business and process consulting services. The company's solutions are supported by a team of data scientists, data engineers, user experience and user interface designers, software developers, and data analysts. The team helps partners streamline operations and enhance data insights, enabling them to make informed decisions that deliver better services and advance key objectives.

State agencies and other eligible users can learn more about procuring IT Professional Services with RS21 at https://rs21.io/contracting-vehicles.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and maximize productivity using our comprehensive suite of mature technologies and methodologies that focus on human-centered AI and data analytics. By seamlessly integrating data and harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, we can reveal actionable insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

