RSA Selects Todyl to Power Security Operations Center and Collaborate on Global Identity Intelligence Report

"RSA has a long history of helping mission-critical organizations to secure their identities, and selecting Todyl to power their internal security operations highlights the capabilities of our platform and the challenges we address in the mid-market," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl. "They put us against enterprise market leaders, demanded real-time visibility, and brought world-class sophistication to the evaluation. Our ability to deliver on every front showcases the maturity, power, and precision of Todyl's platform. With the right platform, you can move faster, reduce risk, and simplify operations without compromise."

Why This Matters for the Mid-Market

Mid-sized organizations are facing increased cybersecurity pressure from regulators, insurers, customers, and attackers. But legacy solutions often demand large teams, complex integrations, and long timelines. Todyl's all-in-one platform was built to solve that. The partnership with RSA proves it can handle even the most demanding environments.

"We chose Todyl to protect our most sensitive assets, and we haven't looked back," said Robert Hughes, Chief Information Security Officer at RSA. "The depth, speed, and clarity of their platform surpassed our expectations and will help to fortify our work securing the most secure. More importantly, they think like we do. Security-first. Integration-first. Outcome-first."

Why RSA Chose Todyl:

Greater depth and speed: RSA cited improved reporting detail and faster response from Todyl's unified platform.

Platform cohesion: Unlike siloed alternatives, Todyl's unified platform with SIEM, EDR and ITDR/MXDR capabilities provide deep visibility, advanced threat detection and rapid response capabilities.

Mutual innovation: RSA's security team continues to collaborate with Todyl across product development and threat research.

Raising Awareness of a New Standard

Additionally, RSA and Todyl are co-authoring a Global Identity Intelligence Report in 2026, designed to uncover emerging threats, identity-first attack techniques, and best practices for identity protection across small, mid-sized, and large enterprises.

This collaboration signals a new chapter in cyber partnerships, where identity and intelligence come together to empower security teams of all sizes with the tools, insights, and support to stay ahead of adversaries.

