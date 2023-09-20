RSM & Merit Announce Strategic Alliance: RSM delivers a complete Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution for Life Science Manufacturers with strategic alliance

"We are excited to partner with Merit, an Industry leader in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Aligning our industry expertise and proven success record with the leading software and tools will allow us to provide true solutions for our clients." Christian Hutter Tweet this

RSM has the unique opportunity to provide its clients services across tax, audit, risk advisory, and technology consulting. Technology encompasses Microsoft's Azure platform, Dynamics 365 ERP and Customer Experience, digital and data, and managed services. "We are excited to partner with Merit, an Industry leader in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Aligning our industry expertise and proven success record with the leading software and tools will allow us to provide true solutions for our clients." Christian Hutter, Principal, National Leader for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Practice at RSM.

RSM's vast expertise serving clients across the entire Life Science industry, combined with Merit Solutions and Microsoft solution offerings, will catalyze the success of life science companies. By harnessing the power of the total solution stack, clients can embrace digital transformation with confidence, ensuring they remain at the forefront of their industry while maintaining FDA compliance.

About RSM

RSM LLP, a global leader in audit, tax, and consulting services, proudly represents its prominent Microsoft practice. RSM provides an extensive range of services and solutions tailored to maximize business potential through Microsoft technologies. With a team of accomplished professionals, RSM encourages innovation, enhances productivity, and facilitates digital transformation. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform, RSM assists organizations in achieving their unique goals. Exemplifying expertise in cloud computing, data management, cybersecurity, and business process automation, RSM empowers businesses across various sectors to optimize technology investments, streamline operations, and expedite growth. Through unwavering dedication to client success, RSM's Microsoft practice equips businesses to navigate the constantly evolving digital landscape.

About Merit Solutions

With offices in the US and Europe, Merit Solutions Inc. has over 20 years building and delivering products to customers in regulated industries with a focus on life science manufacturers. Merit for Life Science advances Microsoft D365 cloud first ERP to help biotech, pharma, and medical device organizations (product owners, CMOs, and CDMOs) better manage procurement, production, inventory and warehousing, and quality controls while streamlining the complex processes that come with a highly regulated manufacturing environment. For additional information www.meritsolutions.com.

