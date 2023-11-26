RSNA 2023: Orthoscan Showcases The Latest Innovations in Imaging Technology

"Orthoscan continues to bring technological breakthroughs to the intra-operative orthopedic market by creating and bringing to surgeons the most advanced and clinically relevant imaging devices to the global market. Expect to see more", said Nelson Mendes, President & CEO, Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc. Post this

For RSNA 2023, Orthoscan is proud to introduce a new 32" 4K monitor on its industry leading TAU2020 mini C-arm for more viewing power. The new 32" 4K diagnostic touchscreen monitor resolution supports up to Quad Full HDTV and provides exceptional image quality showing fine details of relevant anatomy and provides more information with rich detail to quickly and accurately diagnose patients.

TAU 2020 incorporates the largest detector and field-of-view, and Each TAU product includes Intelligent Dose Reduction that allow the systems to achieve significant dose savings at every level without sacrificing image quality. Additionally, a 160 orbital rotation allows acquisition of preferred views without stressing anatomy. The TAU family of mini C-arms area also the first mini C-arms designed and approved for use with pediatric patients.

Orthoscan will also showcase the Orthoscan Mobile DI. The 35lb portable diagnostic mini C-arm was the first a mini C-arm designed specifically for your clinical and off-site imaging needs that combines portability and ease of movement with industry-leading digital X-ray and fluoroscopy.

About Orthoscan

Since 2002 Orthoscan has been the global leader in mini C-arm imaging committed to developing quality imaging devices that meet our customers' unique needs. From Orthoscan's TAU family of mini C-arms the innovative Mobile DI for portable digitial imaging, Orthoacan leads the way in providing state-of-the-art innovative imaging solutions for orthopedic surgeons in surgical and clinical environments.

RSNA 2023 / November 27th - 30th / McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago Il., South Hall, Level 3

Visit Orthoscan at booth: #3100 / For more information, please visit: www.orthoscan.com

Media Contact

Rich Shaul, Orthoscan, 1 4805038010, [email protected], www.orthoscan.com

