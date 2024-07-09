RT Advisors Facilitates Strategic Acquisition of Traffic Solutions Leader MoboTrex to Warren Equity Partners

"Brien Rowe and the team at RT Advisors provided invaluable strategic advice and guidance throughout the sale process, ensuring that MoboTrex ultimately found the ideal partner in Warren Equity Partners, to support its vision for future growth, said David Schiltz, former Owner of MoboTrex." Post this

"We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of MoboTrex to Warren Equity Partners," said Brien Rowe, Founder and Managing Director of RT Advisors. "This transaction is a testament to MoboTrex's exceptional reputation and Warren Equity Partners' commitment to driving growth and innovation in the industry. We are confident that MoboTrex is well-positioned for continued success under their new ownership."

"We anticipate significant continued tailwinds in the traffic management and infrastructure sector driven by initiatives such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and an emphasized focus on safety and technology," said Tyler Kavanaugh, Partner at RT Advisors. "MoboTrex, with its robust product offerings and extensive industry experience, is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities in partnership with a talented, growth-oriented firm like Warren Equity Partners."

Further commenting on the acquisition, Schiltz stated: "The management team is excited to be partnering with Warren Equity Partners to drive and further expand MoboTrex's already strong commitment to the advanced traffic management solution industry. An excellent team, outstanding product suite, and Made-In-America traffic control cabinets give the company unparalleled strength, flexibility, and service capabilities in its markets. The Eagle brand and extensive partnerships across the nation will continue to allow for aggressive growth of MoboTrex over a half-century history of service. I couldn't be more thrilled with this outcome."

The successful sale of MoboTrex underscores RT Advisors' dedication to providing tailored strategic advice and executing successful M&A transactions for its clients. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and personalized service, RT Advisors remains committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals and objectives.

About RT Advisors

RT Advisors is a boutique merchant and investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., specializing in providing tailored strategic advice and executing successful transactions for clients across manufacturing technology, business services, and numerous consumer sectors. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and personalized service and decades of experience, RT Advisors is committed to helping clients achieve their strategic and financial goals and objectives. For more information about RT Advisors and its service offerings, visit www.rowetomesadvisors.com.

Deal Team Contacts

Brien Rowe, Founder and Managing Director | [email protected]

John Tomes, Founder and Managing Director | [email protected]

Tyler Kavanaugh, Partner | [email protected]

Media Contact

Andreea Popa | [email protected]

SOURCE RT Advisors LLC