RT MicroDx Founder & CEO Nathalya Mamane to Present at Biotech Showcase During JPM Week

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RT MicroDx, a biotech company working to develop a technology platform for affordable, accurate, at-home molecular diagnostics, announced today that its founder and CEO, Natalya Mamane, will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase conference, to be held January 8th through 10th at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Fransisco, CA. The event connects investors and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies, providing a unique platform for biotech companies to showcase their innovations and engage one-to-one with investors and biopharmaceutical executives. RT MicroDx's technology and diagnostic tests are in prototype stage and have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA.
"The events surrounding the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including the Biotech Showcase conference, are an opportunity to network and share ideas with some of the most brilliant minds in biotech, and I'm thrilled to take part," said Mamane. "The current diagnostics process in the U.S. is unaffordable, inconvenient, and ultimately, unsustainable. We believe that accurate, affordable, at-home molecular diagnostics can restore balance to this system and provide people with information about what health decisions to make and allow them more control over their time, resources, and health."
RT MicroDx is working to develop a platform technology to bring molecular diagnostics into consumers' homes. As a first use case, Mamane and her team have selected the use of saliva for the detection of Strep A; they are planning to develop similar home diagnostic tests for other conditions that are currently diagnosed via PCR testing options, such as respiratory illnesses, infectious diseases, oral infections, and more. Previous studies (not conducted by RT MicroDx) have proven that saliva is an adequate vector for detecting strep using DNA amplification, and RT MicroDx has developed a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind technology to allow for a simple, binary, positive/negative strip readout without the need for expensive laboratory equipment, advanced health literacy, or access to technology to interpret results at home.
RT MicroDx has completed proof-of-concept studies for its Strep A test and is currently seeking capital in order to submit for FDA approval to begin first-in-human trials. The company has previously earned recognition as a runner-up in the 2022 MIT Launch Challenge, first place winner in the Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College "Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action" challenge, a finalist in the Mass Challenge US Early Stage Cohort 2022, and a finalist in the Mass Innovation Eddies Cohort 2023. Mamane and RT MicroDx have also been featured in Axios, GenomeWeb, and Boston Business Journal.
The RT MicroDx presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 9, at 4:20 pm. Pacific Time, in "Franciscan D" on the Ballroom Level.
About RT MicroDx
RT MicroDx is a biotech company working to develop a technology platform for affordable, accurate, at-home molecular diagnostics. We are a woman-owned, minority-owned business, driven by our passion to make diagnostics affordable and accessible to all. High costs of healthcare, social determinants of health, economic disparities, and physician shortages have combined to form the perfect storm to make our current way of delivering healthcare in the US unsustainable. We're working to find a better way. To learn more, visit https://rtmicrodx.com/.
