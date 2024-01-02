RT MicroDx Founder & CEO Nathalya Mamane to Present at Biotech Showcase During JPM Week

"We believe accurate, affordable, at-home molecular diagnostics can restore balance to this system and provide people with information about what health decisions to make and allow them more control over their time, resources, and health." - Nathalya Mamane, Founder & CEO Post this

RT MicroDx is working to develop a platform technology to bring molecular diagnostics into consumers' homes. As a first use case, Mamane and her team have selected the use of saliva for the detection of Strep A; they are planning to develop similar home diagnostic tests for other conditions that are currently diagnosed via PCR testing options, such as respiratory illnesses, infectious diseases, oral infections, and more. Previous studies (not conducted by RT MicroDx) have proven that saliva is an adequate vector for detecting strep using DNA amplification, and RT MicroDx has developed a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind technology to allow for a simple, binary, positive/negative strip readout without the need for expensive laboratory equipment, advanced health literacy, or access to technology to interpret results at home.

RT MicroDx has completed proof-of-concept studies for its Strep A test and is currently seeking capital in order to submit for FDA approval to begin first-in-human trials. The company has previously earned recognition as a runner-up in the 2022 MIT Launch Challenge, first place winner in the Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College "Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action" challenge, a finalist in the Mass Challenge US Early Stage Cohort 2022, and a finalist in the Mass Innovation Eddies Cohort 2023. Mamane and RT MicroDx have also been featured in Axios, GenomeWeb, and Boston Business Journal.

The RT MicroDx presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 9, at 4:20 pm. Pacific Time, in "Franciscan D" on the Ballroom Level.

RT MicroDx's technology and diagnostic tests are in prototype stage and have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA,

About RT MicroDx

RT MicroDx is a biotech company working to develop a technology platform for affordable, accurate, at-home molecular diagnostics. We are a woman-owned, minority-owned business, driven by our passion to make diagnostics affordable and accessible to all. High costs of healthcare, social determinants of health, economic disparities, and physician shortages have combined to form the perfect storm to make our current way of delivering healthcare in the US unsustainable. We're working to find a better way. To learn more, visit https://rtmicrodx.com/.

