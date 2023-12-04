RT MicroDx Founder & CEO Nathalya Mamane to Present at New England Venture Summit

"We need diagnostic options that are accessible for everyone. We need a better way." - Nathalya Mamane, Founder & CEO Post this

RT MicroDx is working to develop a platform technology to bring molecular diagnostics for common infectious diseases into consumers' homes. As a first use case, Mamane and her team have selected the use of saliva and the detection of Strep A infection; they are planning to develop similar home diagnostic tests for RSV, mononucleosis, meningococcal disease, staphylococcus, haemophilus influenzae, and more in the future. Previous studies (not conducted by RT MicroDx) have proven that saliva is an adequate vector for detecting strep using DNA amplification, and RT MicroDx has developed a patented, first-of-its-kind technology that, if approved, will allow for a simple, binary, positive/negative strip readout without the need for expensive laboratory equipment, advanced health literacy, or access to technology to interpret results at home.

"Current molecular diagnostic tests are either lab tests that require taking time off work, getting a doctor appointment, and traveling to the doctor's office – not to mention the high costs of health insurance and copays – or they are at-home tests (for COVID-19 and flu only) that are cost prohibitive. And for Strep A, there are no at-home tests at all," Mamane explained. "This just isn't sustainable. We need diagnostic options that are accessible for everyone. We need a better way."

RT MicroDx has completed proof-of-concept studies for its Strep A test and is currently seeking capital in order to submit for FDA approval to begin first-in-human trials. The company has previously earned recognition as a runner-up in the 2022 MIT Launch Challenge, first place winner in the Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College "Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action" challenge, a finalist in the Mass Challenge US Early Stage Cohort 2022, and a finalist in the Mass Innovation Eddies Cohort 2023. Mamane and RT MicroDx have also been featured in Axios, GenomeWeb, and Boston Business Journal.

RT MicroDx's technology and diagnostic tests are in prototype stage and have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA.

RT MicroDx is a biotech company working to develop a technology platform for affordable, accurate, at-home molecular diagnostics for common infectious diseases. We are a woman-owned, minority-owned business, driven by our passion to make diagnostics affordable and accessible to all. High costs of healthcare, social determinants of health, economic disparities, and physician shortages have combined to form the perfect storm to make our current way of delivering healthcare in the US unsustainable. We're working to find a better way. To learn more, visit https://rtmicrodx.com/.

