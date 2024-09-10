Ruadán Books announces the Table of Contents and Availability for their original anthology: Winter in the City

"Having grown up in New York and lived in cities in Europe, South America, and the Middle East, I've always had a fascination with cities," says Wood. Post this

"Having grown up in New York and lived in cities in Europe, South America, and the Middle East, I've always had a fascination with cities," says Wood. "What Anna and I do with this anthology is bring to life the uniqueness and the complexities of cities from around the world. In many ways, cities are characters in these stories—whether for good or for bad is for the reader to explore."

Winter in the City will release December 10th 2024, and will be available for purchase at fine retailers and online stores. Pre-orders are available now at www.ruadanbooks.com.

Along with multiple award-winning authors, Ruadán Books takes great pride in introducing nine new authors to the world:

Table of Contents

Salt Lake City by Brian Evenson

Paris by Sarah Read

Athens by Nick Mamatas

Cleveland by Gwendolyn Kiste

Brooklyn by Richard Kadrey

Lewisburg by Mike Allen

Cambridge by Bracken Macleod

Queens by Sam Rebelein

Jerusalem by Jonathan Papernick

Manila by Mars Albian

London by Lily Childs

Dhaka by Anjum Noor Choudhury

Amsterdam by Tim Lees

Prague by Katherine Traylor

Montréal/Tiohtià:ke by Rick Larson

Dublin by Christian Fiachra Stevens

Helsinki by Xan van Rooten

Zagreb by Matt Hollingsworth

About Ruadán Books

Ruadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of Mystery and Espionage. Ruadán Books' mission is to welcome new authors and old favorites to inspire and tell unique stories from around the world providing "Clever and curious reads for lovers of the strange and mysterious."

About R.B. Wood

Former technologist, entrepreneur, world traveler, and author/editor R. B. Wood is an MFA graduate from Emerson College and the founder of Ruadán Books. The newest publishing house continues to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. Its mission is to welcome new authors, inspire them, and tell unique stories from a worldwide perspective. As a dark speculative storyteller, Wood has had novels and short stories published online and traditionally. His thriller Bayou Whispers blends the horrors of everyday life with that of the supernatural. It tells the story of a strong female survivor, with plot twists, dark mystery, and voodoo magic. R.B. and his wife Tina adore animals and are self-professed "crazy cat people."

About Anna Koon

Boston-based artist and writer, Anna Koon has published articles for a variety of periodicals, one poem, two screenplays and a children's book entitled: Willamina, Queen of the Worms. She is the founder and director of an educational series presented to various arts organizations throughout Massachusetts. Additionally, she works as a creative coach and editor. Anna lives at the top of what was once the women's quarters of a Victorian mental institution with her husband and two whippets, Zeta Puppis and Nimble Nimbus. Learn more about her @ www.a2n2.net

