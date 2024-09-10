Ruadán Books announces the Table of Contents and Availability for their original anthology: Winter in the City

Ruadán Books, a Boston-based publisher announces the December 10, 2024 publication date and complete table of contents for their anthology Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Speculative Fiction edited by founder R. B. Wood and Anna Koon.
BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruadán Books announces the publication date, preorder availability and the table of contents for their first original anthology: Winter in the City.
The anthology, co-edited by founder R. B. Wood and Anna Koon, explores dark tales set in cities around the world.
"Having grown up in New York and lived in cities in Europe, South America, and the Middle East, I've always had a fascination with cities," says Wood. "What Anna and I do with this anthology is bring to life the uniqueness and the complexities of cities from around the world. In many ways, cities are characters in these stories—whether for good or for bad is for the reader to explore."
Winter in the City will release December 10th 2024, and will be available for purchase at fine retailers and online stores. Pre-orders are available now at www.ruadanbooks.com.
Along with multiple award-winning authors, Ruadán Books takes great pride in introducing nine new authors to the world:
Table of Contents
Salt Lake City by Brian Evenson
Paris by Sarah Read
Athens by Nick Mamatas
Cleveland by Gwendolyn Kiste
Brooklyn by Richard Kadrey
Lewisburg by Mike Allen
Cambridge by Bracken Macleod
Queens by Sam Rebelein
Jerusalem by Jonathan Papernick
Manila by Mars Albian
London by Lily Childs
Dhaka by Anjum Noor Choudhury
Amsterdam by Tim Lees
Prague by Katherine Traylor
Montréal/Tiohtià:ke by Rick Larson
Dublin by Christian Fiachra Stevens
Helsinki by Xan van Rooten
Zagreb by Matt Hollingsworth
About Ruadán Books
Ruadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of Mystery and Espionage. Ruadán Books' mission is to welcome new authors and old favorites to inspire and tell unique stories from around the world providing "Clever and curious reads for lovers of the strange and mysterious."
About R.B. Wood
Former technologist, entrepreneur, world traveler, and author/editor R. B. Wood is an MFA graduate from Emerson College and the founder of Ruadán Books. The newest publishing house continues to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. Its mission is to welcome new authors, inspire them, and tell unique stories from a worldwide perspective. As a dark speculative storyteller, Wood has had novels and short stories published online and traditionally. His thriller Bayou Whispers blends the horrors of everyday life with that of the supernatural. It tells the story of a strong female survivor, with plot twists, dark mystery, and voodoo magic. R.B. and his wife Tina adore animals and are self-professed "crazy cat people."
About Anna Koon
Boston-based artist and writer, Anna Koon has published articles for a variety of periodicals, one poem, two screenplays and a children's book entitled: Willamina, Queen of the Worms. She is the founder and director of an educational series presented to various arts organizations throughout Massachusetts. Additionally, she works as a creative coach and editor. Anna lives at the top of what was once the women's quarters of a Victorian mental institution with her husband and two whippets, Zeta Puppis and Nimble Nimbus. Learn more about her @ www.a2n2.net
