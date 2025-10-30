Rubenstein & Rynecki Attorneys Named to 2025 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

The law firm of Rubenstein & Rynecki proudly announces that three of its attorneys have been recognized on the 2025 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Partners Scott Rynecki, Esq. and Richard M. Levy, Esq. have been named to the Super Lawyers list, while Associate Marc R. Battipaglia, Esq. has once again been selected to the Rising Stars list.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Rynecki, Esq., who has been named to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2013, is widely respected for his work in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights litigation. With a career spanning more than 30 years, he is known for securing multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients harmed by negligence, misconduct, and abuse. Mr. Rynecki has successfully litigated against major corporations and institutions, including General Motors, Home Depot, and National Freight Carriers. His commitment to justice has earned him lifetime membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, as well as the Lawyer of Distinction Award from the New York State Bar Association.

Richard M. Levy, Esq. has also earned a place on the 2025 Super Lawyers list for his outstanding work in personal injury and civil rights law. Mr. Levy has recovered tens of millions of dollars in compensation for injured clients, including some of the largest police brutality verdicts in New York history. Known for his thorough preparation and fearless litigation style, Mr. Levy serves on the Brooklyn Bar Association Grievance Committee and is admitted to practice in all New York State Courts, as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. His work continues to make a significant impact on both individual lives and broader policy reform.

Marc R. Battipaglia, Esq., selected to the Rising Stars list for the fourth consecutive year, is recognized for his dedication to personal injury and civil rights litigation. In addition to his courtroom advocacy, Mr. Battipaglia is actively involved in community outreach, often participating in demonstrations, mentoring local youth, and attending public forums. Before joining Rubenstein & Rynecki, he assisted in prosecuting high-profile criminal cases, including organized crime and racketeering, while serving with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. He is a recipient of the Schneps Media Kings of Kings Award and is viewed as a rising leader in the legal field.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are compiled annually through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, professional achievement evaluations, and independent research. Fewer than 5% of attorneys in each state are named to Super Lawyers, and only 2.5% are named to Rising Stars, making these distinctions a reflection of true excellence in the legal profession.

For more than 50 years, Rubenstein & Rynecki has represented injured individuals and their families. The firm is dedicated to providing skilled, compassionate, and aggressive legal representation in pursuit of justice. To schedule a free consultation, call 718-522-1020 or visit www.rubensteinandrynecki.com. The firm has a convenient office location in Brooklyn.

Media Contact

Suzanne Valentine, Rubenstein & Rynecki, 1 718-522-1020, [email protected], https://www.rubensteinandrynecki.com/

SOURCE Rubenstein & Rynecki