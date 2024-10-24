Rubenstein & Rynecki Attorneys Named to the 2024 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Rubenstein & Rynecki proudly announces that Scott Rynecki, Esq., Richard M. Levy, Esq., and Marc R. Battipaglia, Esq. have been named to the 2024 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for their work in personal injury law.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partner Scott Rynecki, Esq. is a top-rated personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights litigation attorney, known for his tenacious negotiation skills and trying cases against corporation giants, including General Motors, National Freight Carriers, and Home Depot. Mr. Rynecki is highly respected by his peers and judges. He is a certified life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He frequently lectures for the New York State Bar Association and was honored with the Lawyer of Distinction Award. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each consecutive year since 2013.

Partner Richard M. Levy, Esq. concentrates his practice on serious personal injury and civil rights cases, securing tens of millions of dollars in compensation for his injured clients. Mr. Levy obtained one of the highest police misconduct verdicts in that state for a client victimized by police brutality. He is admitted to practice in the State Courts of New York and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York and serves on the Brooklyn Bar Association Grievance Committee. This is his first year named to the Super Lawyers list.

Associate Marc R. Battipaglia, Esq. has nearly 10 years of experience representing clients in complex personal injury and civil rights legal matters. Passionate about serving his community, Mr. Battipaglia often participates in demonstrations and community meetings and mentors local youth. Before joining Rubenstein and Rynecki, Marc was an associate in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, assisting in cases involving organized crime, racketeering, and other serious felony cases. He is a recipient of the Schneps Media Kings of Kings award and has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list each year since 2022.

Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated attorneys in more than 70 different practice areas. Selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process consisting of peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, honors and awards, and independent research. Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognizes the professional achievements of up-and-coming lawyers under 40.

Rubenstein & Rynecki is a premier personal injury law firm that has been serving Brooklyn residents and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 718-522-1020 or visit www.rubensteinandrynecki.com.

