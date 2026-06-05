Rubicon Announces Acquisition of ArMur Consulting to Expand Operational Excellence and Advisory Capabilities

"By welcoming the ArMur team, we are deepening our industry expertise in Mining & Chemicals while integrating their proven leaders directly into our management structure. We look forward to the value this unified team will create for our clients." — Edwin Bosso, CEO of Rubicon Management Consultants Post this

Through this transaction, ArMur Consulting's client base will gain immediate access to Rubicon's broader ecosystem of corporate advisory resources, technology integration services, and market-expansion strategies. Conversely, Rubicon's enterprise accounts can seamlessly deploy these field-tested capabilities in lean management, inventory optimization, and post-merger integration processes under the unified Rubicon brand.

"This is an exciting time for Rubicon. By welcoming the ArMur team, we are deepening our industry expertise in Mining and Chemicals while integrating their proven leaders directly into our management structure. We look forward to the immense value this unified team will create for our clients." — Edwin Bosso, CEO of Rubicon Management Consultants

"When Jason and I evaluated our options, the question was never about scale—it was about philosophy. Rubicon's founding belief that excellence is a system, mirrors exactly how we have always operated. Their team members are practitioners first and consultants second. Joining Rubicon is the natural continuation of everything we set out to build, now operating solely under the Rubicon brand." — Jim Murdoch, Co-Founder of ArMur Consulting

For more information about the acquisition or to explore the expanded operational excellence service portfolio, please visit grouprubicon.com or view ArMur Consulting's specialized capabilities directly at armurconsulting.com/capabilities/operational-excellence/.

About Rubicon Management Consultants

Rubicon Management Consultants is a performance improvement and operational transformation firm that helps organizations accelerate growth, improve profitability, and execute complex business transformations. Founded by senior industry operators, Rubicon combines strategic insight with hands-on execution across operational excellence, supply chain optimization, and leadership alignment. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Rubicon serves clients across manufacturing, consumer goods, private equity, and supply chain-intensive industries, navigating critical inflection points to unlock sustainable enterprise value.

About ArMur Consulting

ArMur Consulting is a global operations consulting firm specializing in the Manufacturing, Chemicals, Mining, and Energy sectors. Founded by Jason Armistead and James Murdoch, the firm focuses on hands-on implementation from the C-suite to the frontline to close performance gaps and build lasting organizational capability. With collective experience spanning over 45 countries, ArMur's team has contributed to more than $3 billion in measurable client benefits across decades of operational and private equity due diligence work.

Media Contact

Edwin Bosso, Rubicon Management Consultants, 1 713-301-6061, [email protected], grouprubicon.com

Jim Murdoch, ArMur Consulting, 1 919-389-5532, [email protected], armurconsulting.com

SOURCE Rubicon Management Consultants