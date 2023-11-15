Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Montvale Grand Opening Event on November 15th

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is thrilled to announce the grand opening of his new Montvale location. Join the team for an evening of celebration, special pricing, raffles, free mini consultations, and a live Skinvive demonstration. The event will take place on November 15th at the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, located at 160 Summit Ave Suite 201, Montvale, NJ. Experience how Dr. Rubinstein provides patients with the highest quality of attention and care.

You are invited to join the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center team in celebrating the grand opening of a new location in Montvale, NJ. The planned evening is filled with excitement and exclusive offerings. From special pricing and raffles to free mini consultations, this event is not one to be missed. Event attendees even get to experience a live Skinvive demonstration. Celebrate over hors d'oeuvres and Prosecco while meeting leading industry representatives who will also be attending.

A New Chapter for Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

This grand opening marks a significant milestone for the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. The new Montvale location, conveniently situated at 160 Summit Ave, underlines Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to serving patients in Bergen and Rockland Counties. Patients who travel from Manhattan, Westchester, and even those from abroad can now experience industry-leading cosmetic care. Dr. Rubinstein is excited to continue the tradition of providing personalized service and exceptional patient care in the all-new location.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

The team at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is dedicated to providing patients with the latest and most advanced cosmetic treatments and surgical techniques. With the new, state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Rubinstein continues raising the bar for the future of aesthetic surgery.

This center offers a full selection of face and body procedures, as well as advanced medical spa services. Dr. Rubinstein believes in personalized service, attention to detail, and patient satisfaction. The new Montvale location also houses the Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists, who continue to pioneer aesthetic education.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein: The Visionary Behind Your Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, is the driving force behind Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. With over 20 years of experience, he is recognized for his meticulous attention to detail and commitment to patient satisfaction.

Dr. Rubinstein is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery and also an attending at New York Presbyterian Hospital. For 15 years, he served as an assistant clinical professor at the esteemed Columbia New York Presbyterian Hospital, teaching future surgeons. With his notable experience and advanced skillset, he has become a highly sought after trainer of laser and injectable techniques.

A Peek into Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

The new Montvale location complies with rigorous criteria related to patient care, safety protocols, infection control, equipment, staff qualifications, and facility management.

Dr. Rubinstein and his team perform a full range of facial and body procedures at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. At the medical spa, patients can expect the same personalized service, safety, and commitment to their satisfaction.

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists: Pioneering Aesthetic Education

Under the leadership of Dr. Rubinstein, the plastic surgery team is a pioneer in aesthetic education. In addition to the aesthetic services they provide, they are pleased to bring Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists to Montvale, NJ. This training center is dedicated to providing medical professionals with advanced education and training on injectables and other non-surgical aesthetic procedures. These courses help licensed professionals to take their practice to the next level. The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center team is proud to play a part in shaping the future of aesthetic surgery.

Grand Opening Event Details

The Montvale Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center's grand opening on November 15th will be an evening of celebration and discovery. Event attendees can take advantage of a 20% discount on a wide range of cosmetic services. Attendees will also have a chance to participate in raffles where they can win fantastic prizes. Those waiting for the chance to speak with cosmetic surgery experts can share their needs and goals through mini-consultations.

One of the main highlights of this event will be a live Skinvive demonstration, showcasing some of the innovative techniques that Dr. Rubinstein uses in his practice. Join the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center team from 5 pm to 8 pm for an evening of hors d'oeuvres and Prosecco and celebrate this new chapter.

Services to Be Offered at the New Montvale Branch

At the new Montvale branch, patients can look forward to an entire range of facial and body procedures.

Some of these include deep plane facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeovers, and more.

The exceptional medical spa will provide a full range of non-surgical skin, hair, and body treatments.

Connect with Dr. Rubinstein: Contact Information

Dr. Rubinstein is thrilled to bring his commitment to aesthetic surgery excellence to Montvale, NJ. Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center strives to set the standard for the future of aesthetic surgery and their Montvale location is a crucial part of that vision.

You are invited to attend the grand opening event and be a part of this amazing journey.

If you have questions or need further information about the event, please call (201) 391-1135.

The grand opening event will take place at the new Montvale location at 160 Summit Ave Suite 201, Montvale, NJ 07645.

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is open from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM.

You can also reach out through the website where you can find additional resources and request appointments.

