Ruby Falls Celebrates 95 Years of Wonder! Lookout Mountain Attraction Marks Milestone Anniversary with Year-Long Celebration

Since its discovery in 1928, Ruby Falls has inspired extraordinary connections to nature. Thanks to its awe-inspiring beauty and successful marketing strategies, Ruby Falls survived the economic hardships of the Great Depression and quickly became a popular destination for visitors nationwide.

The mid-century rise in popularity of the family road trip further amplified Ruby Falls as a celebrated destination. As a result, the National Register of Historic Places recognized Ruby Falls and its historic Castle in 1984 for their role in establishing tourism in the region. Today, Ruby Falls remains a significant contributor to the state's tourism industry, welcoming over half a million visitors annually.

"For 95 years, Ruby Falls has held a special place in Tennessee's tourism legacy, wowing visitors and setting a high bar for what a truly remarkable attraction can be," says Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "This natural wonder keeps drawing folks from all over the world, and they're never disappointed. Congratulations to Ruby Falls on this magical milestone and many more to come!"

From its unconventional beginnings as one man's dream, Ruby Falls has grown and evolved over 95 years, including a 2018 major venue expansion, the recent launch of luxury treehouse lodging, Treetop Hideaways at Ruby Falls, and the upcoming debut of its event venue, Skyline Loft.

"As Ruby Falls nears its second century of operation, our core mission remains timeless. Connecting people to the wonder of nature guides us today as it did in 1928," shares Hugh Morrow, president and CEO of Ruby Falls. "As we look to the next 95 years and beyond, we are inspired by and grateful for the memories we have created together with our guests."

DISCOVERY DAY SPECIALS

The year-long celebration begins on December 30, Discovery Day, the date when Leo Lambert discovered the Ruby Falls cave in 1928. Starting December 21st, the first 95 tickets for select Discovery Day tours will be available at the original admission price of $2. Guests can take home complimentary keepsake postcards and special history booklets while supplies last.

SKYLINE LOFT

For its 95th Anniversary, Ruby Falls debuts Skyline Loft, a new event venue. Taking inspiration from the castle's 1928 design and located on the original rooftop of the Ruby Falls castle, Skyline Loft features 3,500 square feet of customizable event space with panoramic views of the Cumberland Plateau. When Ruby Falls first opened, this space was a three-season rooftop garden, serving as a beloved spot for parties, events, and dinner dances for over two decades.

Skyline Loft is now accepting bookings for 2024, and on Saturday, February 3, it will host a public open house to introduce the venue to the community.

NEW EXPERIENCES, CELEBRATIONS & SPECIAL TICKETS

The 12-month anniversary event brings:

Living art installations

Special edition 95th Anniversary Cave Tour

Free family passes and special ticket rates for locals

Limited edition giveaways throughout the year

Ruby Falls history exhibit

Hidden Passage Scavenger Hunt in the historic 1928 Castle

Castle Cafe winter and summer game nights

Debut of new Ruby Falls website

Additional surprises unveiled throughout the year!

