Ruddr's Modern Professional Services Automation Platform Earns a 2026 Best Software Award

The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards validates Ruddr's mission to empower professional services firms with purpose-built software that simplifies operations while improving financial and delivery performance.

"Our team is laser-focused on driving meaningful business value for customers through software that empowers professional services firms without unnecessary complexity," said Rob Patten, CEO of Ruddr. "To receive a 2026 G2 Best Software Award, based entirely on our customer reviews, reinforces that we are delivering real value where it matters most."

For professional services organizations, project management extends far beyond task tracking: it is the operational backbone of delivery execution, resource optimization, forecasting accuracy, and profitability. Ruddr was built by leaders with decades of experience operating and scaling professional services firms, giving the platform a practical, real-world foundation.

This recognition reflects the measurable outcomes Ruddr customers consistently report, including:

Accelerated, low-friction implementation

Improved forecasting accuracy and stronger margin management

Higher utilization and more predictable delivery performance

Increased confidence in strategic planning and growth

Real-time financial and operational visibility across projects

"As buyers increasingly shift to Al-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co­founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof Al search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Ruddr. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

Ruddr has also published its Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software Buyer's Guide for 2026 that is an objective, data-driven report based solely on verified rating data licensed from G2. No guesswork, no opinion. Just objective scoring by consulting professionals who use these platforms every day.

About Ruddr

Ruddr is a modern Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform built specifically for professional services organizations. Designed by leaders with decades of experience operating and scaling services firms, Ruddr helps teams manage projects, resources, forecasting, and financial performance in one unified platform. With a focus on user experience, operational clarity, and measurable outcomes, Ruddr empowers professional services firms to improve utilization, strengthen margins, and grow with confidence. To learn more, visit www.ruddr.com or follow Ruddr on LinkedIn.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on Linkedln.

