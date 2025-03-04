Rugged High-Accuracy Hexapod for Industrial 6-Axis Alignment Applications

New Compact Robust Hexapod from PI for 24/7 Industrial Operation

AUBURN, Mass., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The H-815 6-Axis Hexapod is a ruggedized, highly accurate, positioning and alignment system designed for continuous 24/7 operation in demanding industrial motion applications. Engineered as a durable parallel kinematic machine for high-precision alignment tasks, it provides six degrees of freedom (6-DOF) — X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, and yaw — delivering exceptional flexibility for applications requiring multi-axis motion with high accuracy.

With a low-profile design (only 155 mm height), a small footprint for a 6-axis system (222 mm baseplate diameter), and a 22lbs load capacity, the sturdy H-815 hexapod seamlessly integrates into production lines while maintaining robust performance, even when mounted in various orientations. Unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2025, the world's leading conference on photonics, it is ideal for camera lens alignment (automotive, cell phones etc.), micro-assembly, aerospace test and assembly, Micro-LED production, fiber optic alignment, aerospace test and assembly, and other precision-critical applications.

Experience in High-Precision Engineering is the Basis for Superior Performance

Backed by 35 years of hexapod engineering expertise and five decades of nano-positioning and micro-positioning innovation, PI has equipped the H-815 with industry-leading joints, actuators, and encoders for unmatched motion control performance, reliability, and stability.

Advanced joints for maximum stability: Custom-designed cardanic joints with Z-offset provide superior stiffness over traditional universal joints and spherical joints, ensuring precise, backlash-free motion in any orientation.

High-performance actuators: Ballscrew actuators minimize friction and enhance durability, outperforming conventional lead-screw designs found in lower-cost hexapods.

Absolute encoders: All six actuators feature absolute-measuring encoders, eliminating the need for referencing, reducing startup time, and enhancing overall precision.

Key Features & Benefits

User-friendly software – Command in Cartesian coordinates, user programmable pivot point, tool, and work coordinate systems, hexapod simulation software.

Compact & robust – Low-profile footprint enables flexible integration in space-constrained environments. Designed for easy maintenance.

High accuracy – Achieves 0.1µm minimum incremental motion in X, Y, and Z for sub-micron precision alignment tasks.

High speed – Reaches velocities up to 20 mm/sec, optimizing throughput in industrial automation.

Absolute encoders – No referencing required, minimizing downtime, and streamlining setup.

Motor brakes – Automatically engage during power loss for enhanced operational safety.

Ball screw drives – Backlash-free with minimum friction, provide improved performance and lifetime compared to lead-screw driven actuators.

Designed for Industrial 24/7 Applications

The H-815 delivers exceptional reliability, speed, and ultra-precise movement for applications in photonics test and assembly, camera lens assembly, Micro LED manufacturing, optics, and metrology. Its combination of precision, flexibility, and durability makes it the ideal solution for modern high-precision alignment tasks.

Specifications: H-815 Rugged Compact Hexapod for Industrial 24/7 High Accuracy Alignment Applications

Watch the video: PI's H-815 ruggedized compact hexapod demonstrated a lens-alignment application at Photonics West 2025.

Industries Served

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Photonics, Optics, Precision Assembly, Semiconductors

