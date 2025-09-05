Rugged Road Launches the Ultimate Outdoor Companion: Ultralight, Durable Coolers That Float, Even When Fully Packed

The revolutionary cooler brand combines extreme durability, ice retention and upright floatability, perfect for fall adventures, tailgates and holiday gifting.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rugged Road announces the launch of its game-changing lineup of ultralight, virtually indestructible coolers for life on the move. Just in time for fall adventures, tailgates, off-the-grid getaways and holiday gifting, these coolers are built to thrive in the outdoors and designed to float fully loaded.

Rugged Road coolers are perfect for hikers, campers, tailgaters, paddlers and anyone who refuses to compromise between function and freedom.

Founded with innovation at its core, Rugged Road was born from a spark in a high school chemistry class. Inspired by a military-grade blast-proof spray, founder Spencer Sutlive saw an opportunity to reimagine the traditional cooler. After extensive prototyping and a successful Kickstarter campaign, Rugged Road emerged as a leading brand for adventure seekers.

"Whether you're scaling peaks or setting up basecamp, Rugged Road coolers deliver an unmatched combination of performance, portability and purpose," said Sutlive. "Our coolers go the distance without weighing you down, literally. We're the only brand using our patented Dual Fusion™ Molding process, a groundbreaking method that fuses a high-density foam core with our proprietary Rigorite™ polyurea coating. The result is a cooler that's ultra-durable, impossibly lightweight, and capable of floating upright, even when fully loaded. This isn't just a new way to build gear. It's a complete redefinition of what outdoor performance should look like."

The best-seller is the Rugged Road 65 V2 ($374.99), an ultralight cooler built for multi-day adventures that is designed with top-tier insulation, upright floatability and rugged construction.

Every Rugged Road cooler is built with proprietary materials and patent-pending technology that sets it apart from anything else on the market:

Titan Shell™ Construction: Patented design guarantees unmatched durability in any environment.

Kick Flip Lid™: Multi-functional lid with integrated cup holders and a cutting board for added versatility.

Fridgite™ Insulative Cores: Advanced insulation technology keeps contents cold for up to 7 days.

Rigorite™ Blast-Resistant Coating: Rugged exterior built to withstand extreme impacts and tough conditions.

Maximum Storage Capacity: Spacious interior—ideal for extended trips and large gatherings.

"Heads-Up" Floatability: Floats upright in water, even when fully packed, keeping snacks and drinks dry and accessible during water activities.

Get-A-Grip" Non-Slip Exterior: Textured finish prevents sliding, ensuring stability on all surfaces.

Reinforced Corners and Extra-Wide Handles: Engineered for strength, durability, and user comfort during transport.

Built for the Outdoors: Designed to thrive in the most rugged environments and toughest adventures.

Every purchase supports a cause. Rugged Road donates 10% of its annual profits to The Rugged Road Foundation, with the funds used to build clean water wells in underdeveloped communities worldwide, ensuring access to safe and reliable drinking water.

For more information, visit ruggedroadoutdoors.com.

About Rugged Road:

Rugged Road coolers remove the hassle from any adventure. At less than half the weight of the competition, they're easy to carry, incredibly durable - and yes, they float upright, even fully loaded. Perfect for life on the water, from fishing trips to paddle days.

