Rugged Shark Unveils the Exclusive Kano: City Pack - A Limited-Edition Release for the Ultimate City Adventurer

The limited-edition collection is designed for urban explorers, featuring two bold colorways and only 100 individually numbered pairs.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rugged Shark, a leader in innovative and durable footwear, is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated Kano: City Pack, set to debut on December 5th. Limited to just 100 pairs, each individually numbered, the Kano: City Pack is designed for those who crave adventure in the heart of the city, combining sleek style with rugged durability.

The Fall drop of the KANO, available in two new colorways following its successful Spring launch. This season's collection features cozy knit liners, offering the perfect blend of comfort and style for the cooler weather.

With an MSRP of just $50.00, this limited-edition release features two standout colorways, Skyline (White/Blue) and Botanical (Olive/Green), each embodying a unique aspect of urban exploration. With only 100 pairs available, the Kano is positioned as a must-have for modern adventurers and sneaker collectors alike, offering both exclusivity and craftsmanship.

The Kano is more than just footwear; it's a statement for the urban explorer who values both style and function. Expertly crafted from high-quality materials, they are designed to withstand the challenges of city life while offering the comfort and versatility needed for everyday wear. Whether navigating bustling streets or exploring hidden parks, the Rugged Shark Kano ensures you step confidently in any environment.

"This new take on the Kano was made for those who embrace adventure in and around our greatest cities," said Kristy Yvars, VP, Licensing & Marketing for The SG Companies. "This limited-edition release brings together style and rugged performance, offering consumers the opportunity to showcase their uniqueness in their favorite places. With only 100 pairs available, the Kano is a true collector's item for those who value both exclusivity and function in their footwear."

About Rugged Shark

Rugged Shark, a lifestyle brand under the esteemed umbrella of The SG Companies, offers a fresh perspective on outdoor gear, that effortlessly moves you through water and land. Rugged Shark is committed to blending functionality with superior comfort and elevated style for the entire family. Each design is inspired by the intricate and breathtaking forms of nature and made to ignite your passion to explore - creating exceptional stories that elevate your journey, wherever it may lead.

For more information, visit www.ruggedshark.com and follow @RuggedSharkus on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jason Geller, JMediaHouse, 1 2129200398, [email protected], www.jmediahouse.com

