Rugged Shark® Unveils the KANO RNR™ Its Most Innovative, Technologically Advanced and Ergonomic Shoe to Date

The sporty runner flaunts a sleek and athletic design that highlights extreme comfort and time-tested performance.

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rugged Shark, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of the KANO RNR, a lightweight EVA-molded runner engineered with precision to redefine comfort and performance for the modern outdoorsman.

Designed to conquer any terrain, the KANO RNR boasts a fusion of innovative features. Its lightweight EVA construction ensures unparalleled cushioning, impact absorption, and responsiveness, while a cutting-edge neoprene liner wicks away moisture for a quick-dry experience. Engineered with an exoskeleton design, this runner provides both ventilation and structural support, ensuring every step is taken with confidence. And with durable, rubberized outsole pods, superior traction and stability are guaranteed.

With an MSRP of just $50.00, the KANO RNR extends an accessible invitation to all outdoor enthusiasts, affirming that the thrill of adventure knows no bounds. Embrace the journey without breaking the bank, as we believe that every individual can benefit from connecting with our natural world.

"Rugged Shark is inspired by the natural beauty and energy of the great outdoors. We offer versatile footwear that's convenient and affordable, creating accessibility to outdoor experiences for all, said Matt Feiner, President & CEO.

Whether you're walking the dog, trekking the shores, or hiking new trails, Rugged Shark is made for those who are looking to make some moves. Step into the future of outdoor performance with the KANO RNR, where every stride embodies the spirit of adventure.

About Rugged Shark

Rugged Shark, a lifestyle brand under the esteemed umbrella of The SG Companies, offers a fresh perspective on outdoor gear, that effortlessly moves you through water and land. Rugged Shark is committed to blending functionality with superior comfort and elevated style for the entire family. Each design is inspired by the intricate and breathtaking forms of nature and made to ignite your passion to explore and create exceptional stories that elevate your journey, wherever it may lead.

For more information, visit www.ruggedshark.com and follow @RuggedSharkus on Instagram and Facebook.

