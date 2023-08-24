Rugged Tablet Leader MobileDemand Announces Strategic Partnership with Wearable Scanning Innovator ProGlove

This strategic collaboration merges ProGlove's cutting-edge wearable scanners with MobileDemand's robust line of rugged tablets, propelling frontline worker productivity and efficiency across warehouse operations and beyond. Tweet this

MobileDemand Windows-based rugged tablets and ruggedized cases for Microsoft Surface, Lenovo, Samsung and Apple tablets, pair seamlessly with ProGlove's extensive line of MARK wearable scanners. This product variety ensures that users can tailor the optimal solution to fit their specific operational needs.

"MobileDemand is a perfect fit for us," said Rajesh Nakarajan Vice President Global Channel & Alliances for ProGlove. "Not only do we share a passion for providing the rugged tools that the boots on the ground need to do their jobs, but we also have the same commitment to integrating superior functionality with mobile design to enable human-centered productivity."

The innovative, hands-free, multi-range scanners enable more flexibility and time savings across the entire supply chain. Forklift operators equipped with mounted rugged tablets can easily scan barcodes from a variety of distances without ever leaving the cab.

About ProGlove

Founded in 2014, ProGlove provides smart wearable scanner solutions that fuel a continual stream of worker-driven productivity gains. More than 2,000 global industrial customers trust in ProGlove's innovations. Organizations deploy them to optimize worker experience, maximize uptime, and get more done with existing teams. The company's hard- and software solutions augment the boots on the ground and promote human-machine collaboration. This brings speed, accuracy, guidance, and ergonomics to the shopfloor workers. Thus, ProGlove's wearable tech solutions provide organizations with unique shopfloor and device data points. This powerful combination of soft- and hardware enables significant process optimizations, error reductions, and worker well-being enhancements. Pioneers and innovators of all sizes in automotive, manufacturing, retail, and logistics rely on ProGlove. Users report productivity gains of up to 20 per cent and up to 33 per cent fewer errors. With each scan, they can leverage time savings of up to 6 seconds per scan. ProGlove's customers include organizations such as BMW, DHL, Gap Inc., and Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services. The wearable tech pioneer employs more than 350 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago (US), Coventry (UK), Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). More information is available at http://www.proglove.com.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand‥is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.

Media Contact

Emma Sherlock, MobileDemand, 3193634121, [email protected], https://www.ruggedtabletpc.com/

