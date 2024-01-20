Ruhbir Singh, Global CEO, Tatvic - accepted into Forbes Technology Council

"Joining the Forbes Technology Council feels like stepping onto a world stage, microphone in hand, ready to share my passion and insights with the industry's leading minds. This is more than just an honor, it's a platform to amplify my voice and collaborate with visionary peers." - Ruhbir Singh Post this

Ruhbir Singh was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Ruhbir Singh has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ruhbir Singh will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Ruhbir Singh will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

QUOTE FROM RUHBIR SINGH – "Joining the Forbes Technology Council feels like stepping onto a world stage, microphone in hand, ready to share my passion and insights with the industry's leading minds. This is more than just an honor, it's a platform to amplify my voice and collaborate with visionary peers, solidifying my commitment to shaping the future of technology."

