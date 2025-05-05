Rumble Boxing and HALO Hydration Team Up to Launch Exclusive Co-Branded Hydration Sticks

"When two strong brands align, it opens the door to truly unique offerings - and that's exactly what this collaboration is about." - Irina Kapetanakis, Owner, Rumble Boxing NYC, Boston, Hoboken & Jersey City Post this

"We're incredibly excited to partner with HALO Hydration to bring our members a white-labeled hydration stick that delivers on both performance and quality," said Irina Kapetanakis, Owner, Rumble Boxing NYC, Boston, Hoboken & Jersey City. "When two strong brands align, it opens the door to truly unique offerings - and that's exactly what this collaboration is about. We chose Halo because it's one of the best hydration products on the market, and our commitment is always to provide the very best to our community."

The exclusive hydration sticks, Rumble Hydrate, will be available in Watermelon, Pink Lemonade, and Piña Colada flavors, each crafted to be both refreshing and functional.

"This collaboration is rooted in a mutual dedication to health, wellness, and high-quality ingredients," said Anshuman Vohra, Founder and CEO of HALO Hydration. "It underscores both brands' mission to support active lifestyles through premium, innovative products - and we can't wait for you to experience the new flavors."

Rumble Hydrate will be available in select Rumble studios across NYC, Boston, and Northern NJ starting May 17th.

About Rumble Boxing

Rumble Boxing is a high-intensity fitness concept that combines boxing technique with strength training, set to the rhythm of heart-pumping music. With studios nationwide, Rumble has built a loyal community of fitness enthusiasts who crave an empowering and results-driven experience.

About HALO Hydration

HALO Hydration is a leading functional wellness brand committed to next-generation, best-tasting, clean electrolyte products designed to elevate the way individuals hydrate. With science-backed formulas and a focus on quality ingredients, HALO is trusted by athletes, trainers, and health enthusiasts alike.

Media Contact

Irina Kapetanakis, Uppercut City LLC, 1 6174075366, [email protected]

SOURCE Uppercut City LLC