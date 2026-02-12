Run for a Cause: Sarasota Lawyers Alex & Chase Champion 5K for Autism Support

Alpha Law Group will host its annual 5K for Autism in Sarasota, bringing families together for a free, sensory-friendly event designed to celebrate inclusion, raise awareness, and support children on the autism spectrum. The community-focused event provides a safe, welcoming environment where families of all abilities can connect, run, and enjoy the day together.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once again, Chase Engelbrecht and Alex Kompothecras of Alpha Law Group are coming together to bring together the autism community! The Sarasota, FL based personal injury lawyers have announced that their popular Autism 5K is back at Nathan Benderson Park for the second year. We are proud to host this free, family-friendly 5K event dedicated to autism awareness and inclusion. Designed for individuals of all ages and abilities, the event creates a welcoming, sensory-friendly environment where families can come together, have fun, and celebrate community.

For the second year in a row, Alpha Law Group is proud to host this special 5K event in support of autism awareness and inclusion. The event is centered on giving families, especially those with children on the autism spectrum—an opportunity to spend meaningful time together in a fun, relaxed, and welcoming setting. Free to attend and thoughtfully designed to minimize sensory overstimulation often found at large public gatherings, the event ensures a comfortable and inclusive experience for all participants.

You do not have to pay to attend the race, and the money raised from this race will go directly to two charities: the Autism Society of Florida and the Haven. In addition to the race, families will enjoy inflatable slides, games, pony rides and interacting with animals, free food (i.e., soft drinks and cotton candy) for children, and beer for adults. The event will have an atmosphere that is sensitive to sensory needs, with trained volunteers present to help make the environment as calm, comfortable, and enjoyable for all as possible.

"Access isn't just about ramps and signage, it's about designing experiences where every family feels safe, comfortable, and included," said Alex J. Kompothecras, Managing Attorney, Alpha Law Group. "We're proud to help build spaces where autistic individuals can fully participate in community life."

"Families navigating autism often face real financial and logistical hurdles," added Chase J. Engelbrecht, Managing Attorney. "By keeping the event free and directing all proceeds to local nonprofits we trust, we want to deliver real support, on the track and beyond."

A Year-Round Commitment

The 5K is just one part of what lawyers Alex and Chase do for the autism community in Sarasota. They work together with partners within the community, helping people and families with autism and disabilities gain access to community-based services and legal services throughout the year. They also host or participate in numerous other ongoing activities, such as:

Inclusive Programming: Hosting sensory-friendly events with trained volunteers to ensure families with disabilities feel comfortable and supported.

Education & Outreach: Partnering with local and national nonprofits to connect families with therapy services, legal aid, and community resources.

Safety Advocacy: Leveraging personal injury expertise to promote safer, more accessible transportation, sidewalks, subdivisions and public spaces for individuals of all abilities.

Compensation: Alpha Law Group is working diligently to provide Justice for Autism, through collaborative legal efforts at the highest legislative level and providing families with updates surrounding on-going changes with the VICP.

Event Details

What: Alpha Law Group's 2nd Annual Autism 5K, a free, autism-friendly race and family event

Where: Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota, FL

Cost: Free to attend (100% of proceeds benefit The Haven and the Autism Society of Florida)

Activities: Whether you're running the 5k or just walking the path, there is plenty to do for everyone. For kids, we have arranged inflatable slides and various games, including pony rides and cotton candy. While for adults we offer a variety of free foods and snacks along with cold beer

Register/Learn More: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sarasota/AlphaLawGroupAutism5K

Zack Oughriss, Legal Growth, 1 6786779046, [email protected], https://legalgrowth.com/

