RunBuggy Expands AI-Powered Operations Platform to Improve Shipment Visibility and Scale More Efficiently

"Our goal with AI is not to replace people-it's to remove friction from the system," said Kevin Malik, CEO of RunBuggy. "As we scale, we need better information earlier and fewer preventable failures. That's what allows our teams to focus on judgment, problem-solving, and delivering a reliable experience without adding unnecessary operational burden."

RunBuggy's AI strategy is centered on shifting operations from reactive follow-up to proactive intervention. One component of the platform continuously analyzes order data to identify common edge cases that lead to delayed deliveries, wasted transporter trips, or elevated security risk. These issues, often driven by incomplete or inaccurate shipper-provided data, are surfaced through daily alerts to Operations and Customer Support teams, shared with shippers for transparency, and used to automatically prioritize internal support tickets so teams know where to focus first.

In parallel, RunBuggy has automated large portions of routine data collection through AI-powered voice agents developed in partnership with Sierra, the leader in applied AI helping businesses build better, more human customer experiences, using agents. These agents conduct outbound calls to transporters and drivers to gather real-time ETAs, confirm driver assignments, and capture contextual updates when shipments change. Unlike traditional automated calling systems, validated information from these conversations is written directly back into RunBuggy's operational systems, allowing orders to progress faster and improving real-time visibility across the marketplace.

"RunBuggy approached AI with the discipline of an infrastructure company–unlike the AI tourism we see in many businesses," said Bret Taylor, CEO and co-founder at Sierra. "They were clear about their goals and use cases, and that accuracy, security, and operational integration were key. This focus meant that we were able to build agents that operate inside real workflows and deliver measurable results at scale, significantly reducing time to impact"

These AI-driven voice workflows are currently handling more than 10,000 calls per month and are expected to scale to 15,000–20,000 calls monthly this year. Capabilities continue to expand to include missed ETA recovery, pickup ETA confirmation, driver assignment verification, and inbound call handling. The operational impact is already measurable: RunBuggy has reduced total monthly calls by approximately twenty percent and eliminated roughly fifteen percent of manual operational touchpoints, returning nearly one thousand hours per month to higher-value exception management and customer support.

A detailed example of this work, focused on RunBuggy's automated voice and data-collection workflows with Sierra, is available in a recently published case study.

All AI initiatives are deployed with strict operational guardrails, including data security controls, performance benchmarking against human outreach, and clear escalation paths for complex or sensitive situations. Automation augments RunBuggy's operations teams rather than replacing human judgment.

Looking ahead, RunBuggy plans to continue expanding its AI-powered operations platform across inbound customer interactions, deeper workflow orchestration, and tighter integration with internal decision-support systems, with the long-term goal of improving velocity, visibility, and reliability as the marketplace grows.

