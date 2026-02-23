RunDTC Leads Dooney & Bourke's Full Retail Ecosystem Modernization with Shopify

RunDTC's partnership throughout the replatforming process enabled us to modernize our global eCommerce experience without disruption Post this

RunDTC migrated Dooney & Bourke's global eCommerce storefronts from SFCC to Shopify, transforming the brand's digital presence into a modern, high-performance, and scalable platform for growth. The results were improved site speed, greater merchandising agility, and a more intuitive customer experience, while significantly increasing operational efficiency and enabling faster iteration and feature development.

In parallel, RunDTC configured and deployed Shopify POS across Dooney & Bourke's retail and outlet locations. The rollout included hardware installation, POS application configuration, integration of inventory, pricing, payment gateways, and customer data, on-site staff training, structured user acceptance testing (UAT), and support through go-live and post-launch hypercare. By connecting in-store transactions directly to the eCommerce engine, Dooney & Bourke unified inventory, promotions, and customer profiles across all channels.

"This modernization represents a critical evolution for Dooney & Bourke," said Paul Zaengle, CEO at RunDTC. "By unifying digital and physical commerce into a single connected ecosystem powered by Shopify, we're helping the brand operate with greater insight, deliver unified customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Central to the partnership, and to the success of both initiatives, has been a deeply collaborative approach, with strong client-side leadership and operational engagement ensuring alignment, adoption, and long-term impact across teams. RunDTC provided dedicated program management to coordinate execution across the Dooney & Bourke, Shopify, and internal teams. In parallel, RunDTC's CRO specialists applied conversion-focused insights to the eCommerce experiences, optimizing customer journeys from product discovery through checkout.

"Our transition from SFCC to Shopify marked a major step forward in how we operate digitally. RunDTC's partnership throughout the replatforming process enabled us to modernize our global eCommerce experience without disruption, while significantly improving performance, agility, and scalability. The strength of this partnership has positioned us to evolve alongside our customers' expectations," said Matt Lowe, Director of Digital & eCommerce at Dooney & Bourke.

The successful launch established a single, scalable commerce foundation for Dooney & Bourke, positioning the brand to innovate more quickly, operate more efficiently, and deliver a consistently premium experience across every brand touchpoint. As part of the transformation, RunDTC successfully launched both dooney.com and ilovedooney.com on Shopify, reinforcing the brand's digital footprint across its two key sales channels. The collaboration set a new benchmark for how luxury and heritage retailers can future-proof their businesses through strategic, technology-led, transformation.

