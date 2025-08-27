RunDTC Unveils Unify Accelerator to Power Multi-Site Commerce for Enterprise Retailers on Shopify

"Unify has completely transformed how we manage our global Shopify storefronts," said Jon Grigson, at Steve Madden. Post this

"We created Unify after seeing a clear gap in the market," said Paul Zaengle, CEO of RunDTC. "By partnering with Contentstack, we're able to deliver the scale, flexibility, and governance modern brands need without the high costs and complexity of traditional headless builds."

Unify was designed for the realities of global retail, from lifestyle and apparel to CPG. It eliminates operational silos, streamlines global content workflows, and reduces tech overhead by leveraging Shopify's native Liquid architecture and extensive app ecosystem. Whether by region, brand, or business unit, from a single interface in Contentstack, eliminating siloed systems and disjointed workflows. Its enterprise-grade staging and preview capabilities allow users to easily preview content, schedule releases, and maintain visibility across every storefront before going live.

"Enterprise merchants have long needed a better way to manage content across multiple Shopify liquid storefronts," said Neha Sampat, Founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Unify bridges that gap with the usability marketers need and the scalability IT teams demand."

For enterprise retailers like Steve Madden, who launched 30 global sites and saw a 16% increase in conversion rate, Unify has proven to enable scalability without sacrificing control. Whether you manage two Shopify stores or twenty, Unify gives your teams the tools to launch faster, govern smarter, and deliver more relevant customer experiences—without overhauling your tech stack.

"Unify has completely transformed how we manage our global Shopify storefronts," said Jon Grigson, at Steve Madden. "Our teams can now update, stage, and launch content across multiple brands and regions from a single platform without waiting on developers. It's helped us accelerate campaign launches, improve brand consistency, and respond to market trends faster than ever before."

Unify dramatically accelerates time-to-market and offers true multi-site management for enterprise Shopify retailers—without reinventing the wheel.

RunDTC will be attending Shoptalk Fall, taking place September 17–19 in Chicago. Attendees are encouraged to book a meeting with CEO Paul Zaengle or connect with the RunDTC team onsite to learn how Unify can transform their multi-store Shopify strategy.

About RunDTC

Working with global brands such as Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Dooney & Bourke, RunDTC enables our clients to move quickly and grow faster by elevating and optimizing the Commerce, Marketing, Order Management & Customer Service systems and processes that drive their businesses. As a trusted Shopify partner, RunDTC uses their decades of brand and agency experience to craft unified commerce solutions that support the personalized customer journey brands strive to deliver. Learn more at rundtc.com.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world's best digital experiences with the world's first adaptive Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Iconic brands like Walmart, Mattel, MongoDB, and Burberry rely on Contentstack to deliver real-time, personalized customer experiences, powered by content, data and AI.

By turning raw data into context-rich insights, Contentstack Edge empowers brands to move beyond static personalization toward true adaptive, in-the-moment connections that resonate with every customer, across every channel. A recognized leader in customer care and a proud supporter of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code, Contentstack is committed to innovation with purpose, community impact, and helping brands around the world reimagine possible. Learn more at https://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact

Ashkan Farhadieh, RunDTC, 1 1-773-600-3898, [email protected], https://www.rundtc.com/

