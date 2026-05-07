RunEL and Amarisoft Bridge the Gap Between Digital and Physical AI with Breakthrough 5G Real Time Location (RTLS) Solution

RunEL, a pioneer in ultra-accurate 5G positioning, and Amarisoft, the leader in software-defined 5G solutions, today announced a landmark integration that brings Physical AI and Industry 4.0 to the forefront of the 5G era. By combining RunEL's centimeter-level User Equipment (UE) location algorithms with Amarisoft's O-RAN-compliant all in one CU+DU software (Split PHY Option 7.2), the partners have created a disruptive Real-Time Location System (RTLS) designed for the next generation of autonomous industrial environments.

Integration of RunEL's Centimeter Level Positioning with Amarisoft's O-RAN Stack Provides the Spatial Intelligence Engine for Industry 4.0

PARIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RunEL, a pioneer in ultra-accurate 5G positioning, and Amarisoft, the leader in software-defined 5G solutions, today announced a landmark integration that brings Physical AI and Industry 4.0 to the forefront of the 5G era. By combining RunEL's centimeter-level User Equipment (UE) location algorithms with Amarisoft's O-RAN-compliant all in one CU+DU software (Split PHY Option 7.2), the partners have created a disruptive Real-Time Location System (RTLS) designed for the next generation of autonomous industrial environments.

As Industry 4.0 shifts toward fully autonomous, software-defined factories, the need for "Physical AI" AI that can perceive and interact with the physical world in real-time has never been greater. The RunEL-Amarisoft solution provides the precise spatial awareness required for these systems to operate safely and efficiently over standard 5G infrastructure.

A New Era for Private and Public Networks This collaboration enables network operators to deploy high-precision tracking as a native 5G service, eliminating the need for costly external sensors. Key applications include:

Industry 4.0 & Logistics: Precise navigation for AGVs, AMRs, and humanoid robots on factory floors.

Autonomous Systems: High-fidelity tracking for drones and autonomous vehicles.

Mission-Critical Response: Enhanced safety for First Responders and Healthcare in complex environments.

Spatial Computing: Sub-meter accuracy for immersive AR/VR/XR industrial training.

"Physical AI is the next frontier, where intelligence moves from the screen into the physical space," said Dr. Zion Hadad, CEO of RunEL. "Our cm-level positioning is the 'nervous system' this AI requires. By integrating with Amarisoft's flexible software stack via O-RAN 7.2, we are giving Industry 4.0 the precision it needs to scale."

Franck Spinelli, President of Amarisoft, stated: "Our 100% software-based approach is a natural fit for Physical AI workloads. Collaborating with RunEL allows us to offer a turnkey, open-architecture solution that transforms 5G networks into high-precision sensor platforms, unlocking massive value for private network operators worldwide."

About RunEL: RunEL specializes in high precision 5G infrastructure and localization technology, developing algorithms and hardware that define the future of industrial spatial awareness.

About Amarisoft: Amarisoft provides world-class software-defined 4G/5G core and RAN solutions, making advanced telecommunications accessible and flexible through a pure software-based approach.

Media Contacts:

RunEL: Israel Koffman, EVP/Founder, [email protected]

Amarisoft: Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, SVP Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

Media Contact

Israel Koffman, RunEL, 972 545303110, [email protected], https://runel.net/

Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, Amarisoft, 33 634050905, [email protected], https://www.amarisoft.com/

SOURCE RunEL