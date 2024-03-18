Runit Extends Its Commitment to Specialty Retail with New and Enhanced Advanced Integrations

Runit, an established leader in retail management technology, announces newly released and enhanced integrations that build upon its longstanding commitment to revolutionizing the ability for specialty retailers to seamlessly and easily connect with all the systems they need. With decades of experience, Runit has been a trusted partner, offering industry-leading point of sale and inventory management systems to retailers in apparel, footwear, sporting goods, gifts and more.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Runit, an established leader in retail management technology, announces newly released and enhanced integrations that build upon its longstanding commitment to revolutionizing the ability for specialty retailers to seamlessly and easily connect with all the systems they need. With decades of experience, Runit has been a trusted partner, offering industry-leading point of sale and inventory management systems to retailers in apparel, footwear, sporting goods, gifts and more.

In response to the dynamic retail environment, Runit recognizes the need for retailers to access capabilities beyond core POS and inventory management functions. Runit simplifies this process by enabling retailers to seamlessly connect with best-in-breed software solutions of their choosing.

Key new and enhanced integrations and features include:

Ecommerce Integration: Runit integrates effortlessly with Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento andSalesforce Commerce Cloud, allowing retailers to surgically control the in-store inventories their websites can display, plus receive and process online orders quickly and accurately, including advanced order routing logic.

Gift Card Integration: Runit facilitates smooth integration of gift cards between physical stores and popular online platforms, providing customers with the power to purchase and redeem cards everywhere, in real-time..

Accounting and Analytics Connectivity: Runit ensures seamless data sharing with over twenty accounting systems (including QuickBooks, Sage) and analytics systems (Management One, SPS Commerce, Netsuite).

Customer Management, Clienteling and Loyalty Integration: Runit seamlessly integrates with customer management systems (OneShop, ARC Agile Retail Company, Yotpo) enabling a seamless exchange of customer data and purchase information.

Payment Processing Excellence: Runit offers advanced payment processing integrations, including highly secure card-on-file and advanced pay-by-text options.

Sales Tax Simplification: Runit integrates with Avatax to simplify sales tax calculations and updates, ensuring effortless compliance.

"At Runit, we recognize your retail management system is at the center of an entire universe of apps and systems that orbit around our clients - the key is our ability to enable the specialty retailer to easily combine all these tools into an integrated whole" said Daniel Solomons, CEO at Runit.

Runit continues to lead in empowering specialty retailers, providing a comprehensive ecosystem with seamless integrations to elevate businesses in today's retail landscape.

For more information, please visit www.runit.com.

About Runit:

Runit is a leading provider of retail technology solutions, specializing in point of sale and inventory management systems. With a rich history of supporting specialty retailers, Runit is committed to delivering unmatched flexibility, advanced features, and seamless integrations. For more information, visit www.runit.com.

