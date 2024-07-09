Runit Systems Revolutionizes Payment Flexibility for Specialty Retailers with PayByLink

Runit's new PayByLink feature allows retailers to send a payment link directly to a customer's cell phone. This enables customers to complete transactions securely from their phones without sharing credit card information over the phone. Post this

"Our clients, including many top luxury retailers, often work with customers who are not always able to visit the store," said Daniel. "With PayByLink, we provide a solution that ensures secure payments from anywhere, enhancing the customer experience and maintaining high service standards."

Key highlights of the PayByLink feature include:

Secure payments: Customers can pay directly from their cell phones without sharing credit card information over the phone.

Real-time convenience: The payment link is sent via text and expires in 10 minutes, making it ideal for immediate transactions.

Card linking: The system will soon pre-populate with many popular credit cards, when available from Skipify, Runit's PayByLink partner..

Information stored securely: Customers can opt to save their billing and card information for faster transactions in the future.

The demonstration showcased how simple it is for retailers to use PayByLink:

Add items to the receipt in the point of sale system.

Select PayByLink as the tender option.

Verify or update the customer's cell phone number and email.

Send the payment link via text.

The customer clicks the link, reviews the order, authenticates their identity, and completes the payment.

The feature is currently supported for phone numbers in the US and Canada, with plans to expand to global numbers in the future.

For Runit users, support is available 24/7/365 for assistance with activating and using the PayByLink feature. Non-users are encouraged to contact Runit for more information and to explore the full range of capabilities offered by the system.

About Runit Systems Runit Systems is a pioneering provider of retail management solutions, dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of innovation. With a focus on flexibility and customer-centric design, Runit delivers cutting-edge products and services that drive success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

