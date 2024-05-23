Running Successful Neuropathology Studies: Sampling and Preparing Nervous System Tissues for Microscopic Evaluation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will also receive tips on planning and preparing for quantitative neuropathologic techniques such as stereology and nerve histomorphometry. Post this

The expert speaker will also share invaluable recommendations and best practices for the collection and preparation of nervous system tissues. This webinar will also discuss various staining techniques, their benefits and how they are used for the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Attendees will also gain insights on how to plan ahead for using quantitative neuropathologic techniques in studies. Lastly, attendees will learn how they can achieve optimal sampling and evaluation strategies for good laboratory practices (GLP) and non-GLP neuropathology studies.

Register for this webinar today to learn how neuropathology studies should be conducted and gain practical tips on preparing for advanced quantitative neuropathologic techniques.

Join Dr. Lisa Mangus, Senior Pathologist, StageBio, for the live webinar on Friday, June 07, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Running Successful Neuropathology Studies: Sampling and Preparing Nervous System Tissues for Microscopic Evaluation.

