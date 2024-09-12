Ruppert Management Announces Newest Retail Client to Property Management Portfolio

"We are honored to be entrusted by the property stakeholders to manage Willowtree Plaza." - Laura Morgan, Director of Property Management, Ruppert Management Post this

Anchored by Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater, Willowtree Plaza hosts an array of additional tenants, catering to a wide range of customer needs, from essential services to convenience stores and popular dining options.

"We are honored to be entrusted by the property stakeholders to manage Willowtree Plaza," said Laura Morgan, Director of Property Management at Ruppert Management. "Our team is committed to maximizing the value of this asset while providing exceptional service to our tenants, ensuring the long-term success of the entire plaza for generations to come."

Beginning in September, Ruppert will provide management services tailored to the clients' needs, ranging from engineering/maintenance and project management to accounting services and lease administration.

The addition of Willowtree Plaza brings Ruppert's management portfolio to over 2.5 million square feet, in addition to seven commercial land associations.

Ruppert Management is a full-service property management company, headquartered in Frederick MD, that helps our clients optimize asset performance through innovative technology, enriched service experiences and strong tenant relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertmanagement.com.

Laura Morgan, Director of Property Management, Ruppert Management, (301) 695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertmanagement.com.

