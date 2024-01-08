Ruppert Management Expands Frederick County Property Management Portfolio

"These most recent additions to our management portfolio highlight the range of specialty services that Ruppert is capable of providing..." - Kate Layman, Vice President, Ruppert Management Post this

Ruppert also now has the pleasure of providing management and maintenance services for The Patrick Maxwell Building, located at 55-57 East Patrick Street in the heart of downtown Frederick. In addition to housing luxury apartments on the upper floors, the retail spaces are home to local hot spots Tenth Ward and Maxwell's Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes.

At both properties, Ruppert will provide management services tailored to the client's' needs, ranging from engineering/maintenance and project management to accounting services and bylaw administration.

"These most recent additions to our management portfolio highlight the range of specialty services that Ruppert is capable of providing – from complex commercial association management to downtown historic buildings that require specific capabilities," said Ruppert Management's Vice President, Kate Layman. "And we are so pleased that we continue to see these new opportunities through referrals from our clients and colleagues."

The addition of The Oakdale Crossing Association, Lake Linganore Mixed Use Association, and The Patrick Maxwell Building brings Ruppert's management portfolio to 2.5 million square feet in addition to seven commercial land associations.

Ruppert Management is a full-service property management company, headquartered in Frederick MD, that helps our clients optimize asset performance through innovative technology, enriched service experiences and strong tenant relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertmanagement.com.

Media Contact

Kate Layman, Vice President, Ruppert Management, (301) 695-0550, klayman@ruppertmanagement.com, http://www.ruppertmanagement.com/

SOURCE Ruppert Management