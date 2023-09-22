Ruppert Properties Acquires 7201 McKinney Circle in Frederick, Maryland

"We are very happy to have been able to acquire this property under what many consider challenging market conditions." - Bill Meissner, President and Managing Director, Ruppert Properties Tweet this

"We are very happy to have been able to acquire this property under what many consider challenging market conditions", said Ruppert Properties President and Managing Director, Bill Meissner. "Our proven track record in the 'value- add' industrial space, combined with high demand and limited industrial availability within the market, positions us well to maximize our investment."

Craig Childs, Director at JLL Capital Markets, represented the seller in the transaction. Ruppert Properties represented itself.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned commercial real estate investment company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Ruppert's industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows the company to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com

