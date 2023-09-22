Ruppert Properties Acquires 7201 McKinney Circle in Frederick, Maryland

Plans include façade improvements, dock renovations, energy efficient lighting, asphalt repairs, and landscaping enhancements.
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruppert Properties is pleased to announce its acquisition of 7201 McKinney Circle located in Frederick, Maryland.
Once home to Aspen Publishers, the 89,000 square foot industrial building is situated on 7 acres zoned for light industrial use. The warehouse boasts 30' – 40' clear heights with ample dock and drive-in loading configurations. The property is not currently occupied and will undergo numerous exterior/interior improvements to prepare for a tenant. Plans include façade improvements, dock renovations, energy efficient lighting, asphalt repairs, and landscaping enhancements.
"We are very happy to have been able to acquire this property under what many consider challenging market conditions", said Ruppert Properties President and Managing Director, Bill Meissner. "Our proven track record in the 'value- add' industrial space, combined with high demand and limited industrial availability within the market, positions us well to maximize our investment."
Craig Childs, Director at JLL Capital Markets, represented the seller in the transaction. Ruppert Properties represented itself.
Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned commercial real estate investment company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Ruppert's industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows the company to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com
