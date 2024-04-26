Ruppert Properties Announces New 18,400 SF Pickleball Facility in Stanford Industrial Park, Frederick, MD

"As long time Frederick County residents, we are excited to have Pickleball improve our community by encouraging physical, mental, and social wellbeing." - Kaylin Corsiatto, Dill Dinkers Regional Developer Post this

Dill Dinkers will occupy the newly constructed free-span industrial building that boasts 24' clear height ceilings and convenient access to US-15, Route 70, and Route 270. "When designing this building, we knew it would be a perfect fit for a sports facility. The popularity of Pickleball is widely known and we're pleased to welcome Dill Dinkers to the Frederick market", offered Ruppert President and Managing Partner, Bill Meissner.

Upon the completion of the fit out, the facility is expected to open in late summer 2024. 11,800 SF with four drive-in bays remains available for lease at the building.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, 301-695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertproperties.com

