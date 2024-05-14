Ruppert Properties Announces the Signing of Two Leases at 270 Technology Park

"We are thrilled that Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc and Guild Mortgage Company have chosen to remain at 270 Tech Park," said Jemelle Abraham-Tankersley, Senior Property Manager, Ruppert Properties Post this

270 Technology Park is a five-building office, flex, and warehouse project conveniently located in Frederick County near restaurants, shopping and interstates. The property can accommodate varying space requirements between 1,000 and 40,000 square feet.

Brent Prossner and Kyle Bell of Lincoln Property Company represented Ruppert Properties in both transactions.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, 301-695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertproperties.com

