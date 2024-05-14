Ruppert Properties Announces the Signing of Two Leases at 270 Technology Park

Shimadzu and Guild Mortgage both sign leases
FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruppert Properties is pleased to announce the signing of two leases at 270 Technology Park. Shimadzu, a global corporation that focuses on manufacturing scientific instruments, has leased approximately 5,000 square feet of space at 5330 Spectrum Drive. This lease extends Shimadzu's occupancy which was previously under a sublease agreement.
Guild Mortgage, a prominent mortgage lender, will be renewing their lease for 1,446 square feet at 5320 Spectrum Drive. Guild Mortgage, previously Residential Mortgage, has been operating on the property for the past eight years. "We are thrilled that Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc and Guild Mortgage Company have chosen to remain at 270 Tech Park," said Jemelle Abraham-Tankersley, Senior Property Manager at Ruppert Properties. "We have fostered valuable relationships with them both and believe their decision underscores the appeal of our facilities and the value we bring to
our tenants."
270 Technology Park is a five-building office, flex, and warehouse project conveniently located in Frederick County near restaurants, shopping and interstates. The property can accommodate varying space requirements between 1,000 and 40,000 square feet.
Brent Prossner and Kyle Bell of Lincoln Property Company represented Ruppert Properties in both transactions.
Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.
Media Contact
Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, 301-695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertproperties.com
SOURCE Ruppert Properties
Share this article