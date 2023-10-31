Ruppert Properties Unveils Newly Redesigned Company Website

"Our website is often our first opportunity to leave an impression and we wanted this site to place the same importance on quality and service that we strive for in every other aspect of our operation." - Kate Layman, VP, Ruppert Properties Post this

Key elements of the redesigned website include:

Modern and Engaging Design – Rooted in Ruppert's recognizable brand, the design and layout has been optimized for easy navigation and accessibility across various devices.

Enhanced Real Estate Services Content – By adding content specific to Ruppert Management, the site better communicates Ruppert's capabilities and offerings related to property management, asset management, and construction management.

Interactive Resources for Tenants and Owners – A redesigned Property Portal allows our clients password protected access to building specific pages. Here they will find building operations information, forms, contact information, rent payment links, and direct access to submit work order requests.

Expanded Access to Portfolio Information – updated photos, available floorplans, and upcoming project information are at your fingertips.

News and Insights – the latest in company highlights and industry activity can be found in the dedicated 'news' section.

Ruppert partnered with Wellspring Digital to help them realize their vision. "We're excited to unveil Ruppert's new website, blending timeless style with cutting-edge technology for an exceptional user experience. Through modern development, clear navigation, and strategic SEO, we're bringing Ruppert's offerings to the local community and beyond, making their value more accessible and discoverable than ever," offered Everitt Chase, Wellspring's Senior Digital Manager.

You can experience the website firsthand at http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Ruppert Management is a full-service property management company, headquartered in Frederick MD, that helps our clients optimize performance through innovative technology, enriched service experiences and strong relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertmanagement.com.

Kate Layman, Vice President, Ruppert Properties, (301) 695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertproperties.com

