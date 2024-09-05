Rural Healthcare Group Announces Clinic Rebranding to Crossroads Medical Group in Tennessee

To enhance healthcare accessibility and support primary care expansion in underserved communities, Rural Healthcare Group announces the formal rebranding of 4 clinics to Crossroads Medical Group.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To enhance healthcare accessibility and support primary care expansion in underserved communities, Rural Healthcare Group announces the formal rebranding of 4 clinics to Crossroads Medical Group: Pleasant View Primary Care, Springfield Primary Care, White House Primary Care and Family Health Center of Ashland City.

With this rebrand, Crossroads Medical Group, under the umbrella of Rural Healthcare Group, will now encompass 10 clinics across Middle Tennessee, serving 50,000+ unique patients annually. While Crossroads Medical Group partnered with Rural Healthcare Group in August 2023, the group has delivered high-quality, personalized primary care to underserved communities in Middle Tennessee for over 20 years.

Founded in 2022 to improve the lives of people living in underserved areas through high-quality primary care, Rural Healthcare Group has grown to a network of nearly 50 providers across Tennessee and North Carolina.

"Our rebranding initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional primary care in underserved communities," said Benson Sloan, CEO at Rural Healthcare Group. "Under the recognizable Crossroads Medical Group name, we will continue to deliver the same trusted care that our patients expect, with enhanced access to comprehensive primary healthcare services and additional resources across our growing network of clinics and providers."

Starting as a single-location clinic in White House, Tennessee, Crossroads Medical Group has evolved into a multi-location healthcare leader in the Middle Tennessee community offering a wide range of services, including primary care, walk-in care, and certain specialist healthcare services.

"The partnership with Rural Healthcare Group has brought greater access to high-quality care to the Crossroads Medical Group communities," said Dr. Scott Jordan, co-founder of Crossroads Medical Group. "This brand expansion is an exciting development that ensures our patients benefit from enhanced services and also helps support further clinic expansion in Tennessee."

About Rural Healthcare Group

Rural Healthcare Group (RHG) partners with primary care providers in rural America to optimize their practices, improve their experience, and ensure their legacies. RHG's vision is to build the nation's most esteemed group of rural primary care practices. RHG was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

