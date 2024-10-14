Rural ISP Conexon Connect Completes its Migration to GLDS' Fiber-First Broadband Management System

"The team at GLDS was helpful, knowledgeable and highly skilled at shepherding the migration. We now have the systems we need to deliver a next-level customer experience, and to ensure the integrity of our service delivery processes." Post this

Conexon Connect has successfully deployed GLDS' subscriber management, billing, and service delivery solutions, built specifically for broadband service providers. The GLDS platform will be leveraged by the Conexon Connect team to manage the complete customer lifecycle, from initial order through billing, service activation, payment processing and collections.

"We're excited to welcome Conexon Connect to the GLDS family," said GLDS president Garrick Russell. "Our solutions are built on the real-world broadband expertise of hundreds of service providers. Conexon Connect's extensive industry experience and commitment to underserved rural markets will further shape our solutions, ensuring we continue to deliver the most comprehensive and relevant BSS/OSS solutions for the broadband industry."

GLDS tools allow Conexon subscribers to shop packages and sign up online as well as manage their ongoing account relationship online if they choose. Field technicians can also automatically manage workflows and serve customers independently without phone calls to dispatch.

"Undergoing a billing conversion is always a complex endeavor," said Terie Hannay, Conexon senior vice president, telecommunications services. "The team at GLDS was helpful, knowledgeable and highly skilled at shepherding the migration. We now have the systems we need to deliver a next-level customer experience, and to facilitate the integrity of our service delivery processes. We are grateful for the support of the team and leadership as we worked together to deliver these enhancements to benefit our customers and streamline overall Conexon Connect processes."

With the migration complete, both GLDS and Conexon will turn their attention to maximizing operational efficiencies and ensuring Conexon has everything it needs to continue its mission of strengthening rural communities by delivering the life-changing access and many opportunities for connection that fiber broadband brings.

