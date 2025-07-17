2025 AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEAs Community & Regional Economics Network (CRENET), "Rural Livability: Moving Beyond Traditional Notions of Growth" will discuss how rural communities have moved beyond narrowly focusing on traditional notions of growth and are refocusing on policies embodied in place-making. Here the focus is on making the community a more attractive place for people to live and work. This session focuses on three elements of rural livability including the role of community capitals, individual participation, and the impacts of policy changes at the state level on rural communities. A panel reaction to the broader themes discussed in the three formal presentations is aimed at engaging in a broader discussion of rural economic growth and development research and Extension programming.

Speakers in this session:

Dawn Thilmany, Colorado State University

Phil Watson, University of Idaho

Jane Kolodinsky, University of Vermont and Arrowleaf Consulting

and Arrowleaf Consulting Brian Whitacre, Oklahoma State University

Steven Deller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

This session will take place on July 28 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Plaza Court 6 room.

If you are interested in attending the 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page or view the entire AAEA programmed schedule.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], https://www.aaea.org/meetings/2025-aaea-annual-meeting

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association