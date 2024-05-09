RUSH Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Promotes Ben Thornton to President of the Construction Division. William Chivers to remain as CEO

RUSH commemorates its 40th Anniversary and appoints Ben Thornton as President of the Construction Division. William Chivers remains CEO. Thornton's experience and commitment align with RUSH's values and ensure a seamless transition in leadership.

TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The RUSH Family of Companies, a trusted leader in commercial construction, marine construction, and facilities maintenance, marked a significant milestone on May 1, 2024, as it celebrated its 40th Anniversary. This milestone was commemorated at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cocoa Beach, FL, where the company announced the promotion of Vice President Reuben (Ben) Thornton to the position of President of the Construction Division. William Chivers, who has served as President & CEO for more than 27 years, will remain CEO, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership.

Founded in 1984, RUSH Construction, Inc. has built a reputation as a premier general contractor, design/builder, and construction manager across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Defense, Commercial, and Medical construction, with the addition of RUSH Facilities, LLC., and RUSH Marine, LLC. RUSH is an employee-owned company committed to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.

Ben Thornton brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. With a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida State University and State Certified General Contractor credentials, Ben has demonstrated exceptional leadership. His prior experience as an Owner's representative for a large aircraft manufacturer has equipped him with a unique client perspective, further enhancing his ability to deliver with RUSH for clients such as Orlando Health, Lockheed Martin, and most notably, Blue Origin.

When RUSH started interviewing Ben more than six years ago, the company's leadership made it clear that they were not just looking for a Project Manager but someone who could eventually take William Chivers' place at the helm of the construction division. William Chivers, CEO of RUSH, expressed confidence in Ben's promotion, stating, "We began well over a decade ago starting to plan for a third generation of RUSH, so that many years from now, we will see another group of men and women taking the RUSH organization onto bigger and better things and accomplishing even more in the next 40 years. Ben is going to make a great President of our construction division! He epitomizes the integrity, ethics, and values that sets RUSH apart in our industry."

In response to his promotion, Ben Thornton remarked, "I am looking forward to what the future holds. The foundation that RUSH Leadership has laid is unlike anything I've seen. My commitment is to carry on the legacy and live out the Core Values of the RUSH Family of Companies in everything we do."

RUSH Construction, Inc. is a general contractor, construction manager, and design/builder that has worked with such notable clients as NASA, Blue Origin, the United States Air Force, State of Florida, Parrish Medical Center, Embraer, Canaveral Port Authority, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Barn Light Electric, Playalinda Brewing Company, Central Florida YMCA, and the American Police Hall of Fame. RUSH is an employee-owned company with an award-winning Safety Program and Sustainability Program. RUSH has multiple class "A" General Contractor license holders & a LEED accredited professional on staff. RUSH Marine and RUSH Facilities are also part of the RUSH Family of Companies to serve the Aerospace, Defense, Commercial, Medical, Facilities, and Marine industry sectors.

