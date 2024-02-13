Rush Family Dental Announces Rebrand and Launches New Website

Our goal is to make quality dental care available and affordable to patients of all ages. From our family to yours, we strive to follow in the footsteps of our parents, treating each patient with the care and compassion they deserve. Post this

"Our goal is to make quality dental care available and affordable to patients of all ages. From our family to yours, we strive to follow in the footsteps of our parents, treating each patient with the care and compassion they deserve," said Dr. Cory.

The new website is user-friendly and easy to navigate so that current and prospective patients can find the information they need. It includes overviews of the services provided, before and after photos from satisfied patients, tips for improving dental health, contact information, and more.

Rush Family Dental specializes in cosmetic dentistry, transforming smiles through a variety of treatments and procedures. Other services include:

Teeth cleaning and preventive dentistry

Crowns

Bridges

Dental implants

Dentures

Invisalign® (Gold-certified Invisalign provider)

Pediatric dentistry (children)

Teeth whitening

BOTOX and Juvederm

Laser dentistry

Mercury-free dentistry

Keeping up to date with technological advancements and current best practices is a priority for the doctors and dental team. Both office locations are furnished with state-of-the-art equipment for advanced diagnostics and improved patient care. Regular continuing education and training for all staff is a pillar of success for Rush Family Dental.

About Rush Family Dental

Rush Family Dental is a general dentistry practice serving families at two locations in Ahwatukee:

4350 E Ray Rd Bldg 3, Ste 112

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Phone: (480) 893-7674

4909 S Alma School Rd

Chandler, AZ 85248

Phone: (480) 895-7070

Call one of the above office locations or contact Rush Family Dental at https://www.rushfamilydental.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.

