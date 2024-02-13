Rush Family Dental Announces Rebrand and Launches New Website

Rush Family Dental, a leading dental practice with offices in Phoenix and Chandler, AZ, is excited to announce that they are rebranding and launching a new and improved website at https://www.rushfamilydental.com. Formerly Ahwatukee Family Dental and Fulton Ranch Dental, the practice plans to continue providing quality dental services to families in Maricopa County and the surrounding area.
PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rush Family Dental, a leading dental practice with offices in Phoenix and Chandler, AZ, is excited to announce that they are rebranding and launching a new and improved website at https://www.rushfamilydental.com. Formerly Ahwatukee Family Dental and Fulton Ranch Dental, the practice plans to continue providing quality dental services to families in Maricopa County and the surrounding area.
In addition to offering family dental care, Rush Family Dental is a family-owned and operated dental practice. Dr. Cory Rush and Dr. Kyle Rush are the current owners of the practice originally established by their father, Dr. David Rush, and their mother, Michelle, in 1989. Intending to continue the standard of excellence set forth by their parents while reinventing the practice to reach new heights, Dr. Cory and Dr. Kyle are more than ready and fully equipped to deliver an advanced level of dental care.
"Our goal is to make quality dental care available and affordable to patients of all ages. From our family to yours, we strive to follow in the footsteps of our parents, treating each patient with the care and compassion they deserve," said Dr. Cory.
The new website is user-friendly and easy to navigate so that current and prospective patients can find the information they need. It includes overviews of the services provided, before and after photos from satisfied patients, tips for improving dental health, contact information, and more.
Rush Family Dental specializes in cosmetic dentistry, transforming smiles through a variety of treatments and procedures. Other services include:
- Teeth cleaning and preventive dentistry
- Crowns
- Bridges
- Dental implants
- Dentures
- Invisalign® (Gold-certified Invisalign provider)
- Pediatric dentistry (children)
- Teeth whitening
- BOTOX and Juvederm
- Laser dentistry
- Mercury-free dentistry
Keeping up to date with technological advancements and current best practices is a priority for the doctors and dental team. Both office locations are furnished with state-of-the-art equipment for advanced diagnostics and improved patient care. Regular continuing education and training for all staff is a pillar of success for Rush Family Dental.
About Rush Family Dental
Rush Family Dental is a general dentistry practice serving families at two locations in Ahwatukee:
4350 E Ray Rd Bldg 3, Ste 112
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Phone: (480) 893-7674
4909 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Phone: (480) 895-7070
Call one of the above office locations or contact Rush Family Dental at https://www.rushfamilydental.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com, https://www.dentalfone.com/
SOURCE Rush Family Dental
Share this article