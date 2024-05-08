Rush Home Team & Rocket Mortgage Forge Path to Delaware Homeownership

Our alliance with Rocket Mortgage is a milestone in our mission to make home ownership accessible to current and future Delawareans. Together, we're addressing the core challenges that potential homeowners face. Post this

Rocket Mortgage, known for its innovative approach to home financing, complements Rush Home's extensive real estate expertise. This partnership focuses on utilizing Rocket Mortgage's advanced financial tools and resources to assist clients in navigating the often-complex world of home financing.

"We are not just in the business of selling homes. We are in the business of building futures," Rush emphasized. "By collaborating with Rocket Mortgage, we are equipping our clients with the best in financial solutions and support, making the path to home ownership smoother and more achievable."

This initiative goes beyond conventional brokerage services. It embodies a holistic approach to empowering individuals and families, offering tailored support and guidance through the entire home buying journey. The collaboration aims to break down financial barriers, providing innovative solutions and grant opportunities to those who need them most.

