Rush Home Team & Rocket Mortgage Forge Path to Delaware Homeownership

Rush Home teams up with Rocket to fulfill Delaware homeownership dreams.
SMYRNA, Del., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move to make home ownership more attainable, Rush Home, led by military veteran Marcus Rush, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rocket Mortgage. This collaboration is set to redefine the home buying experience in Delaware, making the dream of owning a home a reality for many.
Marcus Rush, a seasoned military veteran and the visionary behind the Rush Home Team at Compass, brings a unique blend of discipline, dedication, and community-centric values to this venture. "Our alliance with Rocket Mortgage is a milestone in our mission to make home ownership accessible to current and future Delawareans. Together, we're addressing the core challenges that potential homeowners face," Rush stated.
Rocket Mortgage, known for its innovative approach to home financing, complements Rush Home's extensive real estate expertise. This partnership focuses on utilizing Rocket Mortgage's advanced financial tools and resources to assist clients in navigating the often-complex world of home financing.
"We are not just in the business of selling homes. We are in the business of building futures," Rush emphasized. "By collaborating with Rocket Mortgage, we are equipping our clients with the best in financial solutions and support, making the path to home ownership smoother and more achievable."
This initiative goes beyond conventional brokerage services. It embodies a holistic approach to empowering individuals and families, offering tailored support and guidance through the entire home buying journey. The collaboration aims to break down financial barriers, providing innovative solutions and grant opportunities to those who need them most.
