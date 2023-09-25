Rush.app Enhances Order Tracking for E-Commerce Solution, Helps Stores Drive New Revenue Ahead of Holidays

Capitalizing on the moments after customers hit the buy button is critical --Mario Peshev, CEO of Rush.app Tweet this

With the holiday season just around the corner and $1.3 trillion in expected consumer spending on the line, e-commerce stores are gearing up for a busy few months. However, with the ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, it's more important than ever for stores to have a plan in place to ensure that they can meet the demands of their customers.

Since 30 percent of e-commerce revenue is derived from post-purchase upsells, fostering customer connections and automated engagements in the moments after buyers complete a purchase is key to year-round e-commerce success.

Rush.app is continuously innovating to help e-commerce brands meet the moment with features and solutions that elevate every customer touchpoint, providing:

Enhanced Upselling Opportunities: Introduce strategic upsells on order tracking pages and shipping update emails, optimizing the customer journey for increased revenue generation.

Precision Order Tracking: Offer real-time tracking support for over 1,300 carriers globally, ensuring customers have up-to-the-minute insights on their order's location and delivery time. With new integrations to platforms like Yotpo SMSBump and Postscript, expanding order tracking and shipping updates capabilities.

Optimized Customer Flows: Seamlessly integrate Rush.app and Klaviyo to enhance and automate customer journeys, maximizing results for every visitor on your Shopify store.

While the amplified impact of post-purchase automation is directly proportional to the store's size, Rush.app's solution scales across large and specialized smaller stores, unlocking potential hidden revenue streams and further solidifying the customer relationship with the brand.

As the only order-tracking app awarded the "Built for Shopify" badge, Rush.app is already helping global e-commerce companies to achieve a 50x revenue-generating return and establish post-purchase order tracking, upselling, and shipping updates with its solution, allowing brands to focus on their core business.

"As holiday shopping becomes increasingly important for e-commerce companies looking to remain profitable throughout the year, capitalizing on the moments after customers hit the buy button is critical," said Mario Peshev, CEO of Rush.app. "With the enhancements made to Rush.app, we're not just offering a solution, but a strategic partnership for brands, ensuring they harness the full potential of post-purchase engagements and stay a step ahead in this crucial shopping season."

To learn more about Rush.app or to start a 10-day free trial, visit https://www.rush.app/.

About Rush.app

Rush.app helps e-commerce brands and online retailers to increase revenue and turn one-time buyers into repeat customers in just a few clicks through its shipping notifications that take them to high-converting and beautifully crafted tracking pages filled with upsells and cross-sells. Rush.app shows buyers their predicted date of delivery, and provides 1:1 personalization to increase customer lifetime value. Rush.app also empowers online shops to send automated post-purchase notifications to reduce customer support costs, provide the ability to self-serve, and reveal last-mile carrier details. And, costs are optimized with savings on money and time by staying on top with fast return to sender, avoiding the delivery gap, updating custom timelines, and allowing customers to view all shipment issues on one screen. Trusted by global brands on Shopify and Shopify Plus, Rush.app is the go-to solution for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at https://www.rush.app.

