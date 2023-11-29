Russell Bedford appoints Cronin & Co. as second member firm in Ireland

"I am delighted to welcome Cronin & Co. as an additional member firm in Dublin. The firm's breadth of services and expertise offer a considerable boost to Russell Bedford's presence in Ireland, while enhancing the services available to clients of our members looking for support in the country." Post this

A full-service firm offering a wide spectrum of auditing/assurance, taxation, business advisory, payroll, bookkeeping and company secretarial services, the firm operates under the legal entity Cronin Financial Limited. The firm has two specialist marketing vehicles: Start Up Accountant and CPC Secretarial.

Cronin's has clients across Ireland in a very broad range of sectors. It is particularly strong in the hospitality sector, hotels, nursing homes, construction and technology start-ups. Most of the firm's clients are in the SME sector, with a growing cohort looking to move into international markets.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: "I am delighted to welcome Cronin & Co. as an additional member firm in Dublin. The firm's breadth of services and expertise offer a considerable boost to Russell Bedford's presence in Ireland, while enhancing the services available to clients of our members looking for support in the country."

Michael Cronin, Managing Partner at Cronin & Co, added: "We are excited to embark on this new journey as members of the Russell Bedford global network. It's an important step in the right direction for the firm's strategy. With a history of building strong client relationships and delivering professional services, achieving excellence in client services is something that is instilled in the firm. We look forward to engaging with our global counterparts in supporting our mutual clients with end-to-end global services."

Emmanuel Dupeux, Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, added: "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues in Dubin. I look forward to connecting with the team in due course, as we work towards supporting our client's international business needs."

