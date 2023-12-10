Russell Bedford appoints Lægård Revision as new member firm in Denmark

Addition of an audit, accounting and consultancy firm strengthens network's coverage in the EMEA region.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of Lægård Revision as its new member in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Lægård Revision was founded in 1995 by state authorised public accountant Kurt Lægård, the current owner and managing partner. Located in the Greater Copenhagen area, the firm has 23 personnel, including four state-authorised public accountants.With a client base that consists of approximately 1,000 SMEs, the firm offers its clients a broad range of services, including audit, tax and VAT, accounting and business consultancy. The firm's clients have operations in Europe and internationally.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: "I am delighted to welcome Lægård Revision as our new member firm in Copenhagen. I visited Kurt at his office earlier this year and knew immediately that his attitude to business, along with the firm's culture, extensive service lines and expertise, would bring a substantial lift to the network's capabilities, offering support to clients in Denmark. Kurt then attended one of our regional conferences as a guest, where he met several of our members and, following which, he said confirmed he was making the correct decision. This made me very proud."

Kurt Lægård, Managing Partner at Lægård Revision added: "We are excited to join Russell Bedford International as its new Copenhagen member. As a firm whose clients require support internationally, membership of an international network is vital to our ongoing development. We look forward to developing connections with like-minded, ambitious professionals within the Russell Bedford network in support of our shared business goals."

Emmanuel Dupeux, Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, added: "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Lægård Revision in Copenhagen. I look forward to connecting with our new colleagues and supporting them as they grow."

