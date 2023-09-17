Russell Bedford appoints Neovia Advisors & Accountants as it expands into New Zealand

"We are proud to represent the network in New Zealand and are looking forward to working with our new colleagues in support of our common goals, while offering comprehensive global support to our mutual clients." Adam Coleman, managing director at Neovia. Tweet this

Structured as a holding entity (Neovia Holdings Ltd) with various operating subsidiaries, it is a nationwide accounting and advisory group with four locations on the north and south islands of New Zealand: Auckland, Christchurch, Lincoln and Tauranga.

The group's four directors have a wealth of experience, offering a wide range of services including tax advisory, tax opinions, tax planning and disputes, business advisory and consultancy, structuring and budgeting, trust management, general compliance and accounting.

Supported by a team of around 30 personnel, each of the directors has their own specialties and areas of interests. Client sectors include property development, construction, health, dentistry, farming, service-based organisations and trading businesses.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: "Having visited Neovia's office in Auckland earlier this year, I had the pleasure of spending some quality time with their managing director, before welcoming him and another of his colleagues as guests at our APAC meeting in Brisbane. I am absolutely delighted that they liked what they saw and we can now officially welcome Neovia as our new member in New Zealand. The group's extensive range of services brings a significant boost to the network's capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region and offers considerable benefit to clients of our global members who require support in New Zealand, putting Russell Bedford on the map where I do not believe we have had a presence in over 20 years"

Adam Coleman, managing director at Neovia, added: "We are excited to embark on this new journey as we become members of the Russell Bedford global network. We are proud to represent the network in New Zealand and are looking forward to working with our new colleagues in support of our common goals, while offering comprehensive global support to our mutual clients."

Michael Sweeney, Russell Bedford global board director for APAC, added: "I look forward to connecting with our new colleagues in New Zealand and exploring the many opportunities available to us as members of the Russell Bedford network."

