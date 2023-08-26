Business World delivers the latest views and analysis written by specialists from within the Russell Bedford network, together with guest authors from various other organisations from around the world.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russell Bedford International has released the 40th anniversary edition of its biannual magazine, BUSINESS WORLD.

Business World delivers the latest views and analysis written by specialists from within the Russell Bedford network, together with guest authors from various other organisations from around the world.

Articles in the latest edition include:

Innovation – the key to optimising your workforce

For a few years now a talent shortage, challenges in employee retention, and the cost of recruitment have all pushed entrepreneurs onto the path of innovation. Knowing how to make the best use of available staff has become an art form, and only the most innovative businesses have remained competitive.

Using a famous example from Major League Baseball, MylHne Pontbriand, a tax partner at FBL, the MontrIal member firm of Russell Bedford International, discusses how broadening your horizons and looking beyond the statistics and standard skillsets can lead to success.

ESG legislation and the impact on SMEs and supply chains

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks show stakeholders how well a business manages its ESG risks and opportunities relative to specific ESG criteria. The ESG concept extends beyond environmental issues, encouraging businesses to play an active role in the wider community. The importance of corporate ESG activity has grown such that it now features in European Union (EU) legislation; this article will consider how this affects SMEs and their supply chains.

Mark Wirth, a partner at Zampa Debattista, the Russell Bedford member firm in Malta, discusses how businesses that act proactively with respect to ESG, may find they can increase brand value by thinking creatively about the risks and opportunities both internally and in their supply chains.

Going global – the first steps

Many businesses are attracted by the benefits of expanding internationally, but what should you consider before taking this big step? In this article, experts from Russell Bedford member firms give their insight into key areas of focus for any business thinking of going global.

Employer branding takes more than a fruit basket

If you want to win the race to attract the best qualified people, fresh fruit, image videos, and photos of happy employees are not the answer. What can make a difference is a well-structured employer branding strategy.

In this article, Markus Liebeg and Simone Wesiak from Russell Bedford's Graz member firm, look at what it takes to position your business as an attractive employer.

How B Corp Certification can transform your business

Across the business landscape, a new wave of companies is emerging – those committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment. One movement leading the charge is B Corp Certification, which offers businesses a framework with which they can align their goals with purpose.

Hayley Plimley, Head of Marketing and ESG for UK top 50 accountancy firm, DJH Mitten Clarke, a UK member of Russell Bedford International, delves into the six key areas where B Corp Certification can make your business standout.

Loving leadership – a frequently untapped resource

There are many types of leadership: servant, situational, transformational, and visionary leadership to name a a few. Here, Michael Quigley from professional and personal development course provider, Kataholos, discusses the first principles of leadership.

How to motivate your team for success

Motivation can mean different things for different people and there is no one-size fits-all solution. So what is the best way to motivate your people so that an entire business can feel energised and motivated to succeed? If your business already has a strong culture where people feel supported, respected, and valued you will find it easier to motivate people than in an environment lacking in these features. Further, the motivational tools and any initiatives you might implement are less important than the intentions that lay behind them.

In this article, Vanessa Sweeney, practice manager at Lee Green, the Adelaide member firm of Russell Bedford International, explores some steps you can take to change the way your business thinks about motivation while cultivating a culture of engagement and empowerment.

To read the latest edition of Business World in full, visit the Business World page of the Russell Bedford website HERE.

