Russell Berrie Foundation Invites New Jerseyans to Nominate the Next Generation of Changemakers

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online through February 13, 2026 at RussBerrieMakingADifferenceAward.org. Nominees must be New Jersey residents ages 16-24. A committee of community and philanthropic leaders will review submissions. Finalists will be honored at a ceremony at Ramapo College of New Jersey, which has administered the program since its creation in 1997.

"For 30 years, it's been a privilege for Ramapo to work with the Russell Berrie Foundation to honor hundreds of individuals who devote themselves to serving others," said Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb. "Every day, we see Gen Z leading with creativity, empathy, and bold new ideas. In 2026, we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on inspiring young leaders making a real difference across New Jersey."

In 2025, a Jersey City-based community leader, Lewis Spears, was honored with a Making a Difference Award for launching an innovative nonprofit, Kismet of Kings, which empowers young men to step into adult life with purpose and intention. He urges everyone who knows a Gen Z changemaker to nominate them. Spears says:

"Our young people are out here doing powerful work, often without applause. This is the kind of brilliance we witness every single day — quiet leadership, real impact, young folks choosing purpose. So, look around your community. If you see a young person, 16-24, stepping up, leading, serving, or changing the narrative, nominate them for this award. Someone once did the same for me, and it changed my life. Your nomination could be the spark that pushes them into their purpose."

Russell Berrie created the Making a Difference Award in 1997 to recognize changemakers and unsung heroes who make New Jersey a better place. Since that time, the Making a Difference Award has celebrated more than 450 honorees and awarded $4.4 million to advance innovative, community-centered solutions. Now, as the program sunsets in late 2026, the Support Center for Nonprofit Management will provide a range of services to support the community of past honorees and the organizations they lead.

About The Russell Berrie Foundation

The Russell Berrie Foundation identifies visionaries, institutions, and unsung heroes doing groundbreaking work and amplifies their impact with financial and strategic support. Focusing primarily on Northern New Jersey and Israel, the Foundation invests in leaders and organizations working to cultivate thriving Jewish communities, build bridges across differences, strengthen an inclusive and resilient Israel, and drive breakthroughs in diabetes care. Learn more at www.russellberriefoundation.org/.

About Ramapo College

Ramapo College of New Jersey is the state's premier public liberal arts college and is committed to academic excellence through interdisciplinary and experiential learning, and international and intercultural understanding. Established in 1969, Ramapo College offers bachelor's degrees in the arts, business, data science, humanities, social sciences and the sciences, as well as in professional studies, which include business, education, nursing and social work. In addition, the College offers courses leading to teacher certification at the elementary and secondary levels, and offers graduate programs leading to master's degrees in Accounting, Applied Mathematics, Business Administration, Contemporary Instructional Design, Computer Science, Creative Music Technology, Data Science, Educational Leadership, Nursing, Social Work and Special Education, as well as a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

