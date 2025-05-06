Russell Rabichev to Host Invite Only Event on Applying the Law of Attraction in Business and Leadership

Invitation-only session explores how intentional thinking influences outcomes for entrepreneurs and executives

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russell Rabichev, a multi-entrepreneur and journalist, will host a private, invitation-only event in Los Angeles focused on the real-world application of the Law of Attraction. The event, "Russell Rabichev: The Law of Attraction " is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, CEOs, e-commerce professionals, and business owners seeking insight into how mindset and intentional focus can shape tangible results.

Known for his cross-industry experience and systems-based thinking, Rabichev will lead attendees through a structured discussion on how internal alignment, mental clarity, and consistent intention contribute to strategic decision-making and leadership effectiveness. Rather than promoting abstract theory, the session will focus on practical cognitive tools that Rabichev has used to guide personal and business growth.

The event will highlight how visualization, focused attention, and belief systems may influence behavior, creativity, and professional outcomes over time. Participants will be encouraged to reflect on their mental habits, values, and leadership posture in the context of their current roles and responsibilities.

"Focus directs action, and repeated action drives results," Rabichev has previously stated in his writing. The event will explore how these dynamics play out in high-pressure environments, particularly in entrepreneurship and organizational leadership.

The private venue will be located in central Los Angeles. Attendance is limited and available by invitation only, with final details shared directly with confirmed guests.

Participants will include a select group of startup founders, business owners, consultants, and innovation leaders from Rabichev's professional network. The discussion will be conducted in a confidential, peer-level format to encourage open and practical dialogue.

About Russell Rabichev

Russell Rabichev is a Los Angeles-based Rabbi, entrepreneur, and journalist working across media, business strategy, and personal development. His focus is on the intersection of mindset, leadership behavior, and systems thinking, and he is recognized for his process-driven approach to innovation and growth.

This session avoids promotional content and sales messaging. There will be no product pitches or coaching services offered. Instead, the aim is to create a setting for thoughtful exchange among professionals who wish to explore the role of intentional thinking in their decision-making process.

